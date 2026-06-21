ETV Bharat / bharat

CJP Delhi Protest Enters Day Two As Supporters Gather From Across States

New Delhi: The protest of Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) at Jantar Mantar in the national capital has entered its second day on Sunday, with demonstrators demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over concerns related to examination irregularities, paper leaks and student suicides.

Organisers of the social media movement, which has translated into a social movement, claimed that supporters from several states had arrived in Delhi to express solidarity with the movement. Despite administrative directives to end the demonstration, protesters raised slogans and declared that the agitation would continue until accountability is established for alleged failures in the education system, paper leaks and incidents of student suicides.

The organisers maintained that their protest will not be withdrawn until the Minister steps down. Despite Delhi Police declaring the protest illegal after its permitted duration ended, protesters remained firm, insisting that the "agitation would continue until accountability is fixed".

Cockroach Janta Party protest at Jantar Mantar on Sunday. (ETV Bharat)

On the other side, the Delhi Police repeatedly announced that the permission for the protest had expired and that, under Supreme Court guidelines, the sit-in would now be treated as illegal.

Responding to the police announcement, CJP founder Abhijit Dipke said, "If the protest is illegal, why is no one being held accountable for the deaths of students who have committed suicide?" He further asked under what provisions a Minister could continue in office while serious concerns remained regarding student deaths and examination irregularities.