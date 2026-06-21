CJP Delhi Protest Enters Day Two As Supporters Gather From Across States
Organisers claimed that supporters from several states had arrived in Delhi to express solidarity with the movement.
Published : June 21, 2026 at 3:34 PM IST
New Delhi: The protest of Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) at Jantar Mantar in the national capital has entered its second day on Sunday, with demonstrators demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over concerns related to examination irregularities, paper leaks and student suicides.
Organisers of the social media movement, which has translated into a social movement, claimed that supporters from several states had arrived in Delhi to express solidarity with the movement. Despite administrative directives to end the demonstration, protesters raised slogans and declared that the agitation would continue until accountability is established for alleged failures in the education system, paper leaks and incidents of student suicides.
The organisers maintained that their protest will not be withdrawn until the Minister steps down. Despite Delhi Police declaring the protest illegal after its permitted duration ended, protesters remained firm, insisting that the "agitation would continue until accountability is fixed".
On the other side, the Delhi Police repeatedly announced that the permission for the protest had expired and that, under Supreme Court guidelines, the sit-in would now be treated as illegal.
Responding to the police announcement, CJP founder Abhijit Dipke said, "If the protest is illegal, why is no one being held accountable for the deaths of students who have committed suicide?" He further asked under what provisions a Minister could continue in office while serious concerns remained regarding student deaths and examination irregularities.
On Saturday, after police denied his request to continue the demonstration beyond the permitted duration, Dipke told supporters that the agitation would continue. "I will not leave Jantar Mantar until Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigns," he said.
Dipke has asserted that peaceful protest is a constitutional right and imposing conditions requiring repeated permission restricts democratic freedom. He said the movement was not about any single organisation or political party but about safeguarding the interests of students and upholding constitutional values.
Appealing to police personnel, he urged them to view the agitation as an issue concerning the future of students rather than merely a law-and-order matter. According to him, many police personnel privately acknowledge the need for reforms in the education sector and understand the concerns being raised by students. He reiterated that the protest has one central demand: accountability from the Education Minister and his resignation.
Protesters also alleged that authorities cut off water, electricity and other essential facilities at the protest site on Saturday night to weaken the movement. Dipke claimed demonstrators were denied basic amenities, including drinking water and toilet facilities. "If our demands are wrong, the government should respond openly. Cutting off facilities to put pressure on protesters goes against democratic values," he said.
Calling on the police to remain impartial, Dipke said law enforcement officers swear an oath to protect the Constitution and citizens' rights rather than any political party. He added that although he understands the pressures faced by police personnel because of his family's association with the force, "constitutional principles and civil liberties must remain paramount".
Organisers said the objective of the agitation is to amplify the concerns of students, aspirants and young people, focusing on education reforms, transparency in examinations and the future of students.
Also Read