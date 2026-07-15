ETV Bharat / bharat

CJP Protest Enters Day 26, Sonam Wangchuk's Hunger Strike Continues Amid Silence From Centre

Social activist Sonam Wangchuk continues his indefinite hunger strike during the CJP-led protest at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi. ( ETV Bharat )

New Delhi: The Cockroach Janta Party's (CJP) peaceful protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar entered its 26th day on Wednesday, while social activist Sonam Wangchuk's indefinite hunger strike entered the 18th day.

The organisers claim that Sonam Wangchuk has lost over 8.5 kg during the fast. The protesters are demanding sweeping reforms in the country's examination system, accountability in paper-leak cases, and the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

CJP alleged that despite repeated appeals by Wangchuk, the Centre has not initiated any dialogue with the protesters.

Government Accused Of Avoiding Dialogue

CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke said the agitation has remained peaceful and democratic, but the government has not responded to repeated requests for talks. He said, "When a social activist is risking his life for students and demanding reforms in the education system, the government's silence is deeply concerning. This is not just one person's fast; it is the voice of students across the country."

According to the organisation, Wangchuk has lost over 8.5 kg since beginning his hunger strike and is suffering from muscle loss and "immense pain", but has refused to end the fast until the government initiates dialogue.

The protesters are demanding a transparent and credible examination system, strict action against paper leak cases and accountability of officials responsible for lapses.

According to CJP, repeated irregularities in competitive examinations have shattered the trust of lakhs of students and affected their future. The organisation said the movement is not limited to seeking the Education Minister's resignation but also aims to secure comprehensive reforms to the examination system.

Protesters continued raising slogans demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. Students, youth groups and representatives of several social organisations visited the protest site to extend support.