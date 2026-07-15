CJP Protest Enters Day 26, Sonam Wangchuk's Hunger Strike Continues Amid Silence From Centre
Sonam Wangchuk's hunger strike entered Day 18 as CJP demanded examination reforms and accused the Centre of avoiding dialogue.
Published : July 15, 2026 at 12:46 PM IST
New Delhi: The Cockroach Janta Party's (CJP) peaceful protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar entered its 26th day on Wednesday, while social activist Sonam Wangchuk's indefinite hunger strike entered the 18th day.
The organisers claim that Sonam Wangchuk has lost over 8.5 kg during the fast. The protesters are demanding sweeping reforms in the country's examination system, accountability in paper-leak cases, and the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.
CJP alleged that despite repeated appeals by Wangchuk, the Centre has not initiated any dialogue with the protesters.
Government Accused Of Avoiding Dialogue
CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke said the agitation has remained peaceful and democratic, but the government has not responded to repeated requests for talks. He said, "When a social activist is risking his life for students and demanding reforms in the education system, the government's silence is deeply concerning. This is not just one person's fast; it is the voice of students across the country."
According to the organisation, Wangchuk has lost over 8.5 kg since beginning his hunger strike and is suffering from muscle loss and "immense pain", but has refused to end the fast until the government initiates dialogue.
The protesters are demanding a transparent and credible examination system, strict action against paper leak cases and accountability of officials responsible for lapses.
According to CJP, repeated irregularities in competitive examinations have shattered the trust of lakhs of students and affected their future. The organisation said the movement is not limited to seeking the Education Minister's resignation but also aims to secure comprehensive reforms to the examination system.
Protesters continued raising slogans demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. Students, youth groups and representatives of several social organisations visited the protest site to extend support.
Late Tuesday night, CJP founder Dipke and chief spokesperson Saurabh Das met Nagina Lok Sabha MP Chandrashekhar Azad of the Aazad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram), who is expected to visit the protest site on Wednesday.
The organisation has also announced a march to Parliament on July 20, saying both the protest and Wangchuk's fast will continue until the government begins talks.
CJP Questions Government's Silence
The party said the real issue is not which Opposition leaders have extended support but why the Prime Minister has not initiated dialogue with the protesters and why the Education Minister has not been held accountable.
According to CJP, attempts are being made to divert attention from the core issues even as lakhs of students continue to demand examination reforms and justice.
Tharoor Appeals To Wangchuk
Meanwhile, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor appealed to Wangchuk to end his indefinite fast, saying Parliament's Monsoon Session would provide an opportunity to raise the issue of examination reforms.
"With Parliament in session again from Monday, we will have an opportunity to raise the students' issues in the highest forum of our democracy. That's where the problem should be addressed, not by fasting unto death. Please heed my plea," Tharoor said.
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