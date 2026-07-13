ETV Bharat / bharat

CJP Protest Enters Day 24; Sonam Wangchuk's Hunger Strike Continues Into 16th Day

New Delhi: The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP)-led protest at Jantar Mantar demanding reforms in the examination system, accountability for alleged paper leaks and the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, entered its 24th day on Monday.

The organisers said social activist Sonam Wangchuk’s indefinite fast in support of the agitation entered its 16th day. CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke urged the government not to turn the issue into a matter of ego, saying the future of students was at stake. He said acknowledging mistakes reflected accountability and a willingness to improve the system, adding that the movement sought action against those responsible for recurring examination irregularities and justice for affected students.

Former Kerala Health Minister K K Shailaja, former Finance Minister and current MLA K N Balagopal, and former Law and Industry Minister P Rajeev visited the protest site and expressed concern over the examination irregularities. They stressed that ensuring a fair, transparent, and trustworthy examination system is essential to secure the future of the country's youth.

Samajwadi Party MP Pushpendra Saroj also visited the protest venue and backed the students’ demands, while Aam Aadmi Party MLA Sanjeev Jha expressed solidarity with the agitation,