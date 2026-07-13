CJP Protest Enters Day 24; Sonam Wangchuk's Hunger Strike Continues Into 16th Day
The CJP-led protest, seeking accountability for competitive examination irregularities and resignation of the Union Education Minister, entered its 24th day at Jantar Mantar.
Published : July 13, 2026 at 3:00 PM IST
New Delhi: The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP)-led protest at Jantar Mantar demanding reforms in the examination system, accountability for alleged paper leaks and the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, entered its 24th day on Monday.
The organisers said social activist Sonam Wangchuk’s indefinite fast in support of the agitation entered its 16th day. CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke urged the government not to turn the issue into a matter of ego, saying the future of students was at stake. He said acknowledging mistakes reflected accountability and a willingness to improve the system, adding that the movement sought action against those responsible for recurring examination irregularities and justice for affected students.
Former Kerala Health Minister K K Shailaja, former Finance Minister and current MLA K N Balagopal, and former Law and Industry Minister P Rajeev visited the protest site and expressed concern over the examination irregularities. They stressed that ensuring a fair, transparent, and trustworthy examination system is essential to secure the future of the country's youth.
Samajwadi Party MP Pushpendra Saroj also visited the protest venue and backed the students’ demands, while Aam Aadmi Party MLA Sanjeev Jha expressed solidarity with the agitation,
Bhim Army Delhi president Himanshu extended support to the protest on behalf of the Azad Samaj Party. Social activist Lauren Jyoti Gogoi also joined the demonstration, saying repeated examination-related irregularities had adversely affected the future of lakhs of young people and that those responsible should be held accountable.
Economist Professor Jayati Ghosh addressed the gathering on Sunday on the theme “Economics of Unemployment” and stated that policies related to education and employment need to be reformed to secure their future. Prof. Ghosh also appealed to students to continue raising their voices in a democratic and peaceful manner.
Dipke said the growing public support reflected that examination reforms had become a national issue. He said the protest would continue peacefully until accountability was fixed for paper leaks and examination irregularities, justice was delivered to affected students, and the Union Education Minister resigned.
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