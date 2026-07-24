ETV Bharat / bharat

CJP Protest: CRPF To Verify Reports Of Alleged Pellet Gun Use, As Injury Claims Trigger Controversy

RAF security personnel take position in the Connaught Place area during the ongoing agitation over the alleged NEET-UG examination irregularities, in New Delhi. ( PTI )

New Delhi: The alleged use of pellet guns against protesters during the Cockroach Janta Party's (CJP) march to Parliament in New Delhi has triggered a major controversy.

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) stated on Friday that it is "verifying media reports" on whether personnel of its Rapid Action Force (RAF) deployed for riot control used pellet-firing weapons during the July 20 protest.

A senior CRPF official told ETV Bharat on condition of anonymity that the matter was "operational" and was being looked into by the concerned authorities. The official said, "This is totally an operational matter. The concerned department might be verifying the reports on whether pellet guns were used or not."

The controversy stems from the police action on July 20, taken against the protesters at Jantar Mantar and surrounding areas, where demonstrators marching towards Parliament allegedly clashed with police. More than 80 protesters were reported injured during the police action.

Delhi Police Denied Using Pellet Guns

While Delhi Police has denied using pellet guns or rubber pellets during the crowd-control operation, reports quoting hospital officials have raised fresh questions about the nature of injuries sustained by some victims.

According to reports, at least two people, including a protester and a journalist, suffered "suspected gunshot injuries", prompting demands for an independent inquiry.

One of the alleged victims has been identified as Shaikh Irshad Mansoori, who reportedly sustained injuries consistent with pellet impact during the police action. Officials at Lady Hardinge Medical College, quoted in media reports, indicated that at least one protester appeared to have suffered pellet gun injuries.

Irshad, who hails from Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur district and works in Gurugram, had reportedly come to Delhi for passport and visa-related work before joining the protest. He was admitted to Lady Hardinge Medical College and Hospital on July 20 and underwent surgery on Tuesday evening.

His associates alleged that more than 20 pellet-like projectiles struck his face, neck and body during the police action, putting his eyesight at risk. However, the hospital has only confirmed his treatment and surgery and has not officially commented on the exact nature or cause of his injuries.

Another victim, a journalist with a suspected pellet injury, was treated at Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital.

Another injured protester, 19-year-old Sahil Lochab of Najafgarh, is undergoing treatment at the AIIMS Trauma Centre after suffering a serious injury to his right eye. According to his family, he was initially admitted to Lady Hardinge Medical College before being referred to AIIMS because of the severity of his condition.