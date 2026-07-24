CJP Protest: CRPF To Verify Reports Of Alleged Pellet Gun Use, As Injury Claims Trigger Controversy
CRPF is "verifying reports of alleged pellet gun use" from its RAF unit, while Delhi Police deny claims amid injuries to protesters, reports Gautam Debroy.
Published : July 24, 2026 at 3:26 PM IST
New Delhi: The alleged use of pellet guns against protesters during the Cockroach Janta Party's (CJP) march to Parliament in New Delhi has triggered a major controversy.
The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) stated on Friday that it is "verifying media reports" on whether personnel of its Rapid Action Force (RAF) deployed for riot control used pellet-firing weapons during the July 20 protest.
A senior CRPF official told ETV Bharat on condition of anonymity that the matter was "operational" and was being looked into by the concerned authorities. The official said, "This is totally an operational matter. The concerned department might be verifying the reports on whether pellet guns were used or not."
The controversy stems from the police action on July 20, taken against the protesters at Jantar Mantar and surrounding areas, where demonstrators marching towards Parliament allegedly clashed with police. More than 80 protesters were reported injured during the police action.
Delhi Police Denied Using Pellet Guns
While Delhi Police has denied using pellet guns or rubber pellets during the crowd-control operation, reports quoting hospital officials have raised fresh questions about the nature of injuries sustained by some victims.
According to reports, at least two people, including a protester and a journalist, suffered "suspected gunshot injuries", prompting demands for an independent inquiry.
One of the alleged victims has been identified as Shaikh Irshad Mansoori, who reportedly sustained injuries consistent with pellet impact during the police action. Officials at Lady Hardinge Medical College, quoted in media reports, indicated that at least one protester appeared to have suffered pellet gun injuries.
Irshad, who hails from Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur district and works in Gurugram, had reportedly come to Delhi for passport and visa-related work before joining the protest. He was admitted to Lady Hardinge Medical College and Hospital on July 20 and underwent surgery on Tuesday evening.
His associates alleged that more than 20 pellet-like projectiles struck his face, neck and body during the police action, putting his eyesight at risk. However, the hospital has only confirmed his treatment and surgery and has not officially commented on the exact nature or cause of his injuries.
Another victim, a journalist with a suspected pellet injury, was treated at Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital.
Another injured protester, 19-year-old Sahil Lochab of Najafgarh, is undergoing treatment at the AIIMS Trauma Centre after suffering a serious injury to his right eye. According to his family, he was initially admitted to Lady Hardinge Medical College before being referred to AIIMS because of the severity of his condition.
His mother, Jyoti, claimed doctors had informed the family that there was only a one per cent chance of him retaining vision in the injured eye. However, there has been no official confirmation regarding the exact cause of the injury. The family said Sahil, a final-year School of Open Learning student, aspired to join Delhi Police as a head constable and had been participating in the agitation over issues concerning the education system.
RAF Under Scrutiny, CRPF Yet To Verify Reports
Following the incident, attention has shifted to the Rapid Action Force (RAF), the specialised anti-riot wing of the CRPF, which was deployed alongside Delhi Police to manage the large-scale protest.
Unlike regular police units, the RAF is equipped with a range of non-lethal crowd-control weapons, including pellet-firing guns, teargas launchers, stun grenades, plastic batons and protective anti-riot gear.
Operational protocols permit the RAF to use graduated force while dealing with violent mobs or riots. Pellet guns form part of the force's authorised riot-control equipment. They may be used in situations where commanders assess that lesser measures have failed and there is an imminent threat to public order or the safety of security personnel. Their deployment is expected to follow established Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) and command authorisation.
The allegations gathered further momentum after videos showing Irshad with multiple injuries on his face, neck and body went viral on social media. His associates alleged that pellet-like projectiles had caused the injuries and maintained that the protesters had been demonstrating peacefully.
The hospital administration has confirmed Irshad's treatment and surgery but has not attributed his injuries to any specific weapon.
Delhi Police, however, has consistently denied the allegations. In a statement on X, the force described reports claiming pellet guns were used against peaceful protesters as "completely false, misleading and baseless". It urged the public not to circulate unverified information and warned that legal action would be taken against those spreading rumours.
However, the alleged use of metal pellets against unarmed protesters has drawn criticism from human rights groups and legal experts.
"Firing metal pellets for crowd control is inconsistent with the UN Basic Principles on the Use of Force and Firearms by Law Enforcement Officials, which require security forces to employ only necessary and proportionate force while minimising injury," advocate Mohan Shyam told ETV Bharat.
With protesters alleging the use of pellet-firing weapons, Delhi Police denying the charge and the CRPF still in the process of verifying media reports on whether RAF personnel deployed during the July 20 protest used such weapons, the controversy continues to intensify.
The conflicting claims are expected to be examined further through any official investigation as well as medical and forensic findings related to the injuries.
Also Read:
- Joint Opposition To Raise ‘Pellet Gun' Use On Students In Parliament; PM, HM Must Be Held Accountable: TMC
- 'Pellet Injuries' During CJP Protest In Delhi: 19-Yr-Old May Lose Vision In Right Eye, Another Student Undergoes Surgery
- Injured Protester Admitted At Lady Hardinge Hospital, But Delhi Police Deny Pellet Gun Use Claim Against Parliament March