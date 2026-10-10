CJP Protest: Contempt Plea In SC Against Delhi Police, Other Authorities Over Metro, Rail Shutdowns
The plea urged the apex court to initiate contempt proceedings for "deliberate, willful, and contumacious disobedience" of the SC order.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : October 10, 2026 at 11:40 AM IST
New Delhi: A petitioner moved the Supreme Court on Saturday seeking initiation of contempt proceedings against the Delhi Police, the Centre, and Metro authorities, alleging "willful, deliberate disobedience" of an order issued a day earlier by a bench led by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant.
The plea says the bench had restrained any "absolute prohibition" on metro services and the arrival of trains at Nizamuddin and New Delhi railway stations ahead of a protest by the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, but the authorities nonetheless imposed the restrictions.
The main petitioner, advocate Shailendra Mani Tripathi, filed the plea through advocate Chand Qureshi.
The contempt petition urged the apex court to pass an urgent direction commanding the respondents to immediately revoke all blanket prohibitory orders against Metro and Railway operations and enforce a strictly regulated, operational schedule with immediate public notice.
The plea urged the apex court to initiate contempt proceedings under Section 12 of the Contempt of Courts Act, 1971 read with Article 129 of the Constitution of India "against the respondents/contemnors for their deliberate, willful, and contumacious disobedience of the order dated 09.10.2026".
“Issue Notice to the Contemnors/Respondents directing them to appear in person before this Hon'ble Court to show cause why they should not be punished for committing contempt of this Hon’ble Court,” said the plea.
“That the petitioner in this contempt petition has personally visited at least two metro stations, namely GTB Nagar Metro station and the Vishwavidyalay Metro Station, at about 09:30 pm on 09/10/2026, and found that entry gates have been completely closed and the exit gates are being manually regulated," said the plea.
On Friday, the bench led by the CJI was hearing the petitions filed by CPI(M) General Secretary MA Baby and other petitioners challenging the curbs imposed by the authorities ahead of the protests.
The petitioners’ counsel pointed to two orders issued on October 8 from the office of the Joint Commissioner of Police, Transport Range, New Delhi, to the Managing Director of the Delhi Metro Railway Corporation (DMRC) and another communication dated October 9 issued to all the zonal railways.
The bench noted that a copy of the order dated 23.08.2026, issued by the Assistant Commissioner of Police purportedly exercising authority under Section 70 of the Delhi Police Act, 1978, and Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023 (BNSS), which issued certain prohibitory directives, was also referenced.
“We find from the contents of the aforementioned orders that metro trains and all Mail/Express trains arriving at New Delhi Railway Station and Hazrat Nizamuddin Railway Station have been instructed to cease operations or be cancelled in consideration of the potential risk of unruly mob movements towards sensitive locations," noted the bench in its order.
“It appears that the notifications are overreaching, as they impose a complete ban upon essential public transportation. Upon our indication that a distinction exists between total ‘prohibition’ and the ‘regulation’ of Metro and other train movements, learned Solicitor General of India has fairly agreed to impress upon the authorities to reassess such prohibitions. Consequently, they will permit the operation of Metro trains and other rail services in such a regulated manner, that no inconvenience is caused to the residents and general public of Delhi, while adhering to the principles of proportionality," said the apex court in its order.
“Regarding that assurance, we clarify that although there shall be no outright prohibition on the movement of Metro trains, a prudent decision may be made to permit the operation of Metro trains and other rail services in a suitable and regulated manner. Such a decision should be widely publicised to prevent further inconvenience," the apex court added.
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