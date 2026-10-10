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CJP Protest: Contempt Plea In SC Against Delhi Police, Other Authorities Over Metro, Rail Shutdowns

Security personnel stand guard in New Delhi on Saturday. ( PTI )

By Sumit Saxena 3 Min Read

New Delhi: A petitioner moved the Supreme Court on Saturday seeking initiation of contempt proceedings against the Delhi Police, the Centre, and Metro authorities, alleging "willful, deliberate disobedience" of an order issued a day earlier by a bench led by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant.

The plea says the bench had restrained any "absolute prohibition" on metro services and the arrival of trains at Nizamuddin and New Delhi railway stations ahead of a protest by the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, but the authorities nonetheless imposed the restrictions.

The main petitioner, advocate Shailendra Mani Tripathi, filed the plea through advocate Chand Qureshi. The contempt petition urged the apex court to pass an urgent direction commanding the respondents to immediately revoke all blanket prohibitory orders against Metro and Railway operations and enforce a strictly regulated, operational schedule with immediate public notice. The plea urged the apex court to initiate contempt proceedings under Section 12 of the Contempt of Courts Act, 1971 read with Article 129 of the Constitution of India "against the respondents/contemnors for their deliberate, willful, and contumacious disobedience of the order dated 09.10.2026". “Issue Notice to the Contemnors/Respondents directing them to appear in person before this Hon'ble Court to show cause why they should not be punished for committing contempt of this Hon’ble Court,” said the plea. “That the petitioner in this contempt petition has personally visited at least two metro stations, namely GTB Nagar Metro station and the Vishwavidyalay Metro Station, at about 09:30 pm on 09/10/2026, and found that entry gates have been completely closed and the exit gates are being manually regulated," said the plea.