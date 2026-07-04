ETV Bharat / bharat

CJP Pens Open Letter To PM Modi, Urges Him To Break ‘Resounding Silence’ Over Its Protest

New Delhi: The Cockroach Janta Party on Saturday released an open letter addressed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging him to break his “resounding silence’ over its protest at the Jantar Mantar and hold Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan accountable for alleged exam paper leaks and student suicides.

In the two-page letter titled “A Question of Humanity: How Long Will You Ignore Jantar Mantar?”, the CJP said its protest had entered its 15th day while activist Sonam Wangchuk was on the seventh day of his indefinite fast.

The letter, signed by Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke and spokespersons Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka, Vaishnavi Gaur, Aafreen Nawaz, Deepak Baliyan, Ratna Singh and Vijeta Dahiya, also questioned why the primresoe minister had not responded despite their prolonged agitation, which began at the Jantar Mantar on June 20.

“We have been sitting in protest at the Jantar Mantar for the past 15 days, and today marks the seventh day of educationist Sonam Wangchuk's indefinite hunger strike. How long will your government choose to ignore our voices, sir?" the CJP said in the letter.

“A hunger strike in a civil society is meant to bring moral pressure upon the powers that be. The underlying principle is simple: when someone like Sonam Wangchuk, a man who has dedicated his entire life, mind and soul to this country and to the cause of education, refuses to consume food, it is supposed to elicit a conscious response, whether moral or political, from the government of the day.

"Yet, you have not spoken a single word," it said.

The CJP said the protest was launched against repeated exam paper leaks, the education minister's refusal to accept “moral responsibility” and resign, and the government's “failure” to provide justice and relief to the families of students who died by suicide.

“We are sitting here because your government has repeatedly failed to stop exam paper leaks that have shattered the faith and future of crores of young Indians,” it said. The CJP claimed that the number of such deaths had risen from 11 before the protest began on June 20 to 29.

“No government is above questioning. No minister is above responsibility. And no administration can silence citizens for demanding answers,” the letter said.

This protest is "not just a political exercise but also a desperate cry to save the lives of our youth”, it said.