ETV Bharat / bharat

CJP Members Agree To Remove Social Media Posts On BJP Leader Bhatia

New Delhi: Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) members Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka on Thursday agreed to take down their social media posts, wrongly attributing a statement to BJP leader and senior advocate Gaurav Bhatia, within 24 hours.

Hearing a petition filed by Bhatia, the bench of Justice Tushar Rao Gedela of the Delhi High Court observed that attacking someone without proper verification is inappropriate and asked the counsel representing CJP members to seek instructions on the matter and inform the court.

Bhatia has sought damages of Rs two crore from the CJP leaders and an interim injunction against the social media posts about him, alleging that the party and its leaders attributed false facts regarding Swatantra Bhardwaj to him in AI-generated graphics.