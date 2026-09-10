CJP Members Agree To Remove Social Media Posts On BJP Leader Bhatia
The Delhi High Court observed that attacking someone without proper verification is inappropriate and asked counsel for CJP members to seek instructions on the matter.
Published : September 10, 2026 at 2:00 PM IST
New Delhi: Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) members Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka on Thursday agreed to take down their social media posts, wrongly attributing a statement to BJP leader and senior advocate Gaurav Bhatia, within 24 hours.
Hearing a petition filed by Bhatia, the bench of Justice Tushar Rao Gedela of the Delhi High Court observed that attacking someone without proper verification is inappropriate and asked the counsel representing CJP members to seek instructions on the matter and inform the court.
Bhatia has sought damages of Rs two crore from the CJP leaders and an interim injunction against the social media posts about him, alleging that the party and its leaders attributed false facts regarding Swatantra Bhardwaj to him in AI-generated graphics.
Bhardwaj is accused of assaulting the father of a student protester at Jantar Mantar. The X posts claimed that Bhatia had referred to Bhardwaj as an "Urban Naxal" with a graphic attached.
Bhatia has also accused Das of frequently making reckless posts about the judiciary from his social media account. The petition states that Das criticised Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma and demanded her recusal from hearing the case involving AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal.
Das had also allegedly spoken in support of Umar Khalid, who is accused of orchestrating the larger conspiracy behind the 2020 Delhi riots, on his social media account, Bhatia mentioned in the petition.
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