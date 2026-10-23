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CJP Leaders Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka Appear Before Special Executive Magistrate, Say Gyanesh Kumar Will Have To Resign

CJP’s Saurav Das, along with the CJP's legal head, Ratna Singh, arrives at Mandir Marg Police Station, in New Delhi on Friday, October 23, 2026. ( ANI Screengrab )

New Delhi: Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) leaders Ashutosh Ranka and Saurav Das on Friday vowed to continue their movement against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, with Das asserting that Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar would have to resign.

The remarks came after the two leaders appeared before the Special Executive Magistrate (SEM) at the Mandir Marg police station in Delhi in connection with separate cases registered against them.

CJP Leaders Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka Appear Before Special Executive Magistrate, Says Gyanesh Kumar Will Have To Resign (ANI)

"The movement continues. We are custodians of this platform which has been given to us by the people of this country. We are just trying to do our best. The movement continues even when we are in jail," Ranka told reporters after appearing before the SEM.

"We have learnt a lot of things about ourselves and the way the regime is working, and we will change and evolve in the necessary manner," he said, adding that the next steps would be announced once finalised.

Ranka said they were waiting for the Crime Branch to inform them of the date for the next hearing. Das said the future course of the movement would be decided collectively, emphasising that it had support beyond the CJP.