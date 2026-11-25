CJP Leader Saurav Das Moves Delhi HC After Being Stopped From Travelling To London
Das has challenged the travel restriction, alleging that the authorities acted against him because of his political activities.
Published : November 25, 2026 at 2:27 PM IST
New Delhi: Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) Leader Saurav Das has moved the Delhi High Court, challenging the authorities’ decision to stop him from travelling abroad. The court on Wednesday directed that the plea be heard on November 26.
During mentioning before a bench headed by Chief Justice Nitin Wasudeo Sambre, Das’s counsel sought an urgent hearing on the matter, pointing out that his flight was scheduled for the evening on November 26. However, the court declined to take it up on Wednesday and listed it for Thursday.
Das was stopped from boarding a London-bound flight at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport on the night of November 23, 2026, after immigration officials found discrepancies in his passport details.
🚨This coward government did not allow me to board my flight to London where I was invited by prestigious universities like Oxford, Cambridge, LSE, Edinburgh to deliver talks on the cockroach movement. Indian students put their heart and soul to organise the events but this anti-intellectual govt was scared of me going to these prestigious institutions! @Cockroachisback— Saurav Das (@SauravDassss) November 23, 2026
He was scheduled to travel to the United Kingdom to attend several events, including a panel discussion organised by the Oxford Union. He also said he had been invited to speak about the Cockroach Movement at the University of Cambridge, the London School of Economics and the University of Edinburgh.
The Passport Office issued him a show-cause notice on November 23, seeking an explanation for the discrepancies and asking why his passport should not be impounded. He was given seven days to respond and advised not to use his passport for international travel until he submitted his explanation.
Das alleged that he received the notice barely five hours before his scheduled flight. He accused the Centre of deliberately preventing him from travelling because of his political activism. He also said he had travelled abroad using the same passport earlier without facing any difficulties.
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