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CJP Leader Saurav Das Moves Delhi HC After Being Stopped From Travelling To London

File photo of CJP leader Saurav Das ( IANS )

New Delhi: Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) Leader Saurav Das has moved the Delhi High Court, challenging the authorities’ decision to stop him from travelling abroad. The court on Wednesday directed that the plea be heard on November 26.

During mentioning before a bench headed by Chief Justice Nitin Wasudeo Sambre, Das’s counsel sought an urgent hearing on the matter, pointing out that his flight was scheduled for the evening on November 26. However, the court declined to take it up on Wednesday and listed it for Thursday.

Das was stopped from boarding a London-bound flight at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport on the night of November 23, 2026, after immigration officials found discrepancies in his passport details. He was scheduled to travel to the United Kingdom to attend several events, including a panel discussion organised by the Oxford Union. He also said he had been invited to speak about the Cockroach Movement at the University of Cambridge, the London School of Economics and the University of Edinburgh.