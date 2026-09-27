ETV Bharat / bharat

CJP Leader Ashutosh Ranka, Several Others Detained In Assam Ahead Of 'Volunteer Meet-Up'

Guwahati: The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) on Sunday said that Assam Police detained its leader, Ashutosh Ranka, and several party activists ahead of the party’s inaugural ‘Volunteer Meet-Up’ in Guwahati. It also alleged that the police had barricaded the venue of the event and forced volunteers out of the area.

The exact number of detained leaders, activists and volunteers remains unconfirmed as Assam Police have yet to issue a statement. It is also currently unknown to which specific police stations the individuals have been taken.

Condemning the police action, the CJP termed it “undemocratic” and accused Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma of trying to prevent people from questioning the state’s infrastructure.

The CJP meet-up was originally organised at the Assam Shree Parshuram Seva Sadan in Athgaon, where hundreds of volunteers from across Assam and the Northeast were expected to gather. However, the event was relocated to Chowdhury Tila after the venue management suddenly withdrew permission. The party alleged that the state administration put pressure on the owners of the venue.

“Why is Himanta Biswa Sarma afraid of people seeing the actual condition of schools in Assam? He knows the situation would become known across the country. He is also afraid of what is happening to people’s rights in Kaziranga, where land, forests, and water are being taken away and handed over to corporates,” Ranka said before he was detained.

Reacting to the detentions, CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke posted on X, “Assam Police has detained Ashutosh Ranka and CJP team and is taking them to an unknown location. Ashu and co were going to have a small volunteers meet-up in Assam.”