CJP's Jantar Mantar Protest Continues On Day 12; Sonam Wangchuk Continues Hunger Strike
The CJP said that Wangchuk has lost about 2 kg of weight so far and his health is continuously being monitored by doctors.
Published : July 1, 2026 at 2:37 PM IST
New Delhi: The protest organized by the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) at Jantar Mantar—demanding changes to the education system and the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan—entered its 12th day on Wednesday. The hunger strike undertaken by Sonam Wangchuk in support of the movement at the sit has entered its fourth day.
A large number of students, farmers, social activists, and supporters are arriving to the spot to extend their support to the movement.
Medical updates raise concerns
Medical updates shared by the Cockroach Janata Party indicate ongoing changes in Sonam Wangchuk's health during the hunger strike. According to the CJP, Wangchuk has lost about 2 kg of weight so far. Additionally, his blood pressure is steadily declining, a trend being monitored by doctors. The medical team is periodically checking his blood pressure, oxygen levels, blood sugar, and other vital health parameters.
Protest continues at Jantar Mantar
The Cockroach Janata Party's sit-in protest at Jantar Mantar is ongoing. Activists participating in the protest are urging the government to make a decision regarding the movement's demands. Continuous addresses are being delivered from the stage, appealing to people to join and support the cause. Supporters from various parts of the country are also present at the protest site.
Party founder Abhijit Dipke stated that while the health of many is becoming a cause for concern, they remain steadfast and peaceful in pursuing their demands. He remarked that the government is not taking their demands seriously. If a resolution is not reached soon, the hunger strikers' health could suffer severe consequences, he said.
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