ETV Bharat / bharat

CJP's Jantar Mantar Protest Continues On Day 12; Sonam Wangchuk Continues Hunger Strike

New Delhi: The protest organized by the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) at Jantar Mantar—demanding changes to the education system and the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan—entered its 12th day on Wednesday. The hunger strike undertaken by Sonam Wangchuk in support of the movement at the sit has entered its fourth day.

A large number of students, farmers, social activists, and supporters are arriving to the spot to extend their support to the movement.

Medical updates raise concerns

Medical updates shared by the Cockroach Janata Party indicate ongoing changes in Sonam Wangchuk's health during the hunger strike. According to the CJP, Wangchuk has lost about 2 kg of weight so far. Additionally, his blood pressure is steadily declining, a trend being monitored by doctors. The medical team is periodically checking his blood pressure, oxygen levels, blood sugar, and other vital health parameters.