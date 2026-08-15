ETV Bharat / bharat

CJP Hits Out At PM Modi Over 'Dimagi Naxal' Remark

New Delhi: Cockroach Janta Party chief spokesperson Saurav Das on Saturday hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his reference to "dimagi Naxals" in his Independence Day address, and said educated young people cannot be branded "Naxalis" merely for questioning the government.

In his address from the Red Fort on the country's 80th Independence Day, Prime Minister Modi said that while the menace of armed Naxalism was nearing its end, there were people with a "dimagi Naxal" mindset who were looking for opportunities to create violence and unrest and take the country in the wrong direction.

The prime minister said such people needed to be identified and isolated, and that the youth needed to be brought into the mainstream.

"Dimagi Naxal or whatever is not going to work, Prime Minister. How could you loosely brand educated young people 'Naxalis' etc? Just because they question your government? Sheer arrogance! Sheer incompetence at resolving their problems?" Das said in a post on X.

"Bells are ringing. The awakening is here!" he said.