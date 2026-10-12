ETV Bharat / bharat

CJP Gives Delhi Police 24-Hour Ultimatum For Jantar Mantar Protest

New Delhi: Continuing its protest against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar, the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) on Monday said it would give the Delhi Police 24 hours to respond to its request for permission to hold a protest at Jantar Mantar.

CJP leader Ashutosh Ranka said if the Delhi police permit them to protest at Jantar Mantar, they will gather at the site in 24 hours.

Ranka, who went to the Parliament Street police station to seek permission for the protest, said, "We are going to ask Delhi Police when we can hold a protest at Jantar Mantar. We hope the police will give us a date. If they do, we will gather within 24 hours to protest at the designated protest site."

CJP co-convenor Saurav Das said peaceful protest is a constitutional right and asserted that people would continue to exercise it. He said the party had left it to the Delhi Police to suggest a date and time for the proposed demonstration, while making it clear that the request should not be kept pending indefinitely.

"Peaceful protest is a right, a constitutional right, and people are already exercising it. People will continue to hold peaceful protests. The police always complain that we should approach them 10 days in advance. This time, we have left the choice to them and asked them to suggest a date and time for our protest. We are leaving everything to them, but we are also saying that they should not keep the matter pending indefinitely. We will give them a 24-hour ultimatum. Let us see what happens after we speak to them," he added.

The latest developments come a day after the CJP alleged that the government was "scared" and was turning the protests against CEC Kumar into an agitation "against themselves".