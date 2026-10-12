CJP Gives Delhi Police 24-Hour Ultimatum For Jantar Mantar Protest
Co-convenor Saurav Das said the request for permission should not be kept pending with the Delhi police indefinitely, as peaceful protest is a constitutional right.
Published : October 12, 2026 at 1:06 PM IST
New Delhi: Continuing its protest against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar, the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) on Monday said it would give the Delhi Police 24 hours to respond to its request for permission to hold a protest at Jantar Mantar.
CJP leader Ashutosh Ranka said if the Delhi police permit them to protest at Jantar Mantar, they will gather at the site in 24 hours.
Ranka, who went to the Parliament Street police station to seek permission for the protest, said, "We are going to ask Delhi Police when we can hold a protest at Jantar Mantar. We hope the police will give us a date. If they do, we will gather within 24 hours to protest at the designated protest site."
CJP co-convenor Saurav Das said peaceful protest is a constitutional right and asserted that people would continue to exercise it. He said the party had left it to the Delhi Police to suggest a date and time for the proposed demonstration, while making it clear that the request should not be kept pending indefinitely.
"Peaceful protest is a right, a constitutional right, and people are already exercising it. People will continue to hold peaceful protests. The police always complain that we should approach them 10 days in advance. This time, we have left the choice to them and asked them to suggest a date and time for our protest. We are leaving everything to them, but we are also saying that they should not keep the matter pending indefinitely. We will give them a 24-hour ultimatum. Let us see what happens after we speak to them," he added.
VIDEO | Delhi: CJP leader Ashutosh Ranka, on reaching Parliament Street police station to seek permission to protest at Jantar Mantar, says, "We are going to ask Delhi Police when we can hold a protest at Jantar Mantar. We hope the police will give us a date. If they do, we will gather within 24 hours to protest at the designated protest site. What should be the problem with holding a protest at a designated site? Delhi Police should talk to us. The way the police are bringing the entire city to a standstill is causing immense inconvenience to people. Traders are facing problems, shops are closing, and it is the festive season. So, what could be the problem with protesting at a designated site?" CJP co-founder Saurav Das says, "Peaceful protest is a right, a constitutional right, and people are already exercising it. People will protest peacefully. The police always complain that we should approach them 10 days in advance. We are now leaving the choice to them and asking them to specify the date and time. However, we will not let them keep the matter pending. We will give them a 24-hour ultimatum. Let's see." (Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/bIyFWTfmBd)— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 12, 2026
The latest developments come a day after the CJP alleged that the government was "scared" and was turning the protests against CEC Kumar into an agitation "against themselves".
Hours after being released by a Delhi court following preventive arrest, Ranka claimed at a press conference on Sunday that the country had witnessed "peak authoritarianism" over the preceding 72 hours.
"In the last 72 hours, the country has witnessed peak authoritarianism. Thousands of peaceful protesters who wanted to stage an agitation at a designated protest site have been detained from across the country," he said.
Ranka further claimed that the agitation, initially directed against the CEC, has been turned into a confrontation with the government.
"One thing has become clear: the fight that was against the Election Commission and Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar has been turned by PM Modi and Amit Shah into a fight against themselves," he claimed.
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