CJP Founder Dipke Launches 'Kya Bolti Public' Campaign To Understand Issues Faced By People
He said faith in the political system is eroding, judicial verdicts often favour the ruling party, and courts lack time to address the people's grievances.
Published : August 6, 2026 at 3:47 PM IST
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijit Dipke on Thursday announced the launch of the 'Kya Bolti Public' (What Does the Public Say?) campaign to understand the issues faced by the people.
"We want to improve the country's education system. We are launching a 'Kya Bolti Public' (what the public says) campaign. We intend to understand the issues faced by people across the nation," Dipke said.
At a press conference at his home in Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, he criticised the Central government over various issues, targeting the administration regarding the education system, unemployment, and the judicial system.
"Faith in the political system is eroding. Judicial verdicts often favour the ruling party. Cases involving industrialists get expedited hearings, and political parties are being 'stolen' through court interventions. Yet, courts lack time for the grievances of the common man," he said.
He alleged that people are angry with the media, as it has stopped questioning the authorities.
According to Dipke, 60% of the population is under 35, and many are forced to work as delivery agents out of necessity, struggling to run their households on meagre incomes.
"About 80% of the unemployed youth hold degrees and now regret having pursued that education. Those without degrees are the ones running the government and determining our future," he added.
He said unemployment can no longer be ignored. Otherwise, Gen Z will make its presence felt. "There is a need to unite various civic organisations to bring about reform in the country. This is our agenda," Dipke said.
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