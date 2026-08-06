ETV Bharat / bharat

CJP Founder Dipke Launches 'Kya Bolti Public' Campaign To Understand Issues Faced By People

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijit Dipke on Thursday announced the launch of the 'Kya Bolti Public' (What Does the Public Say?) campaign to understand the issues faced by the people.

"We want to improve the country's education system. We are launching a 'Kya Bolti Public' (what the public says) campaign. We intend to understand the issues faced by people across the nation," Dipke said.

At a press conference at his home in Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, he criticised the Central government over various issues, targeting the administration regarding the education system, unemployment, and the judicial system.

"Faith in the political system is eroding. Judicial verdicts often favour the ruling party. Cases involving industrialists get expedited hearings, and political parties are being 'stolen' through court interventions. Yet, courts lack time for the grievances of the common man," he said.