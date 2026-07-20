ETV Bharat / bharat

'Dipke Not Detained,' Says Delhi Police

New Delhi: Delhi Police on Monday denied reports circulating on social media claiming that CJP founder Abhijit Dipke had been detained, terming them "entirely false".

In a post on X, the police said, "Misleading reports are currently circulating on various social media platforms claiming that Abhijit Dipke has been detained by the Delhi Police. It is formally clarified that these allegations are entirely false, and he is available on stage."