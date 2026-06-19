ETV Bharat / bharat

CJP Founder Dipke Writes To PM Modi; Urges Rs 1 Cr Compensation To Families Of Students Who Died By Suicide

New Delhi: Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke on Friday appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to provide Rs 1 crore compensation to families of students who allegedly died by suicide amid examination controversies.

The appeal comes ahead of CJP's proposed second protest at Jantar Mantar in the national capital on June 20, where the organisation plans to intensify its campaign against alleged examination irregularities and what it calls the government's failure to ensure accountability in the education system.

Dipke also reiterated the organisation's demand to sack Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, calling for accountability. "I am writing to you today with a heavy heart, to bring your urgent attention to an escalating crisis that threatens the very future of our nation - the lives and mental well-being of our young students," Dipke said in the letter.

He claimed that 11 students had died by suicide in recent weeks, including five deaths in the last 48 hours, and said the situation was worsening as students grappled with uncertainty over possible re-examinations. He urged the Centre to provide immediate financial assistance to affected families, arguing that many had taken substantial educational loans to support their children's academic aspirations.

"Having lost the very children they poured their life savings into educating, these families have been left entirely destitute," Dipke wrote, demanding a compensation package of Rs 1 crore for families affected by what he described as the "compounding crisis of paper leaks". The CJP founder also renewed his demand for Pradhan's removal, and stressed that the students wanted accountability.

"The Cockroach Janta Party has been demanding the resignation of the education minister for the past month and has been protesting across the country for our demands. All that we students want is to see some accountability for the loss of lives," he said.