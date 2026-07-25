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'We Have Done It, Do Not Mess With Cockroaches': CJP Founder Dipke's First Reaction After Dharmendra Pradhan Resigns

Cockroach Janta Party founder (CJP) Abhijeet Dipke during a protest demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged irregularities in the NEET examination, in New Delhi, Wednesday, July 22, 2026 ( PTI )

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has announced his resignation as the government finally gave in to the persistent demand by the protesters. “We have done it. Dharmendra Pradhan has resigned," CJP founder said.

New Delhi: Abhijeet Dipke, founder of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), said on Saturday that the resignation of the Union Education Minister demonstrates that if you stand firm and refuse to yield to this government (BJP), you can secure anyone’s resignation.

Dipke further urged people not to be afraid in a democracy. "There's no need to be afraid. This is democracy," he said. Dipke further emphasised that the student movement has two additional demands and warned that the protest is not over until the families of the NEET UG suicide victims receive compensation.

"We won't go like this. Dharmendra Pradhan has resigned. But the families of the children who committed suicide should receive compensation of one crore rupees," he said.

"They should get it. One crore rupees compensation to all those families. And second, these police goons who acted on the 20th. Action must be taken against the police officers for that. Remember, do not mess with cockroaches," Dipke added.

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