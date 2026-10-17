ETV Bharat / bharat

CJP Founder Abhijeet Dipke Granted Conditional Bail, Asked To Sign Peace Bond

New Delhi: Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke was granted conditional bail on Saturday and asked to sign a peace bond, police sources said.

Dipke was detained moments after he stepped out of his house in Delhi's Jhandewalan area to participate in the CJP's "Lehra Do Tiranga" protest at Connaught Place on Friday.

He was arrested on Saturday morning for allegedly violating a peace bond furnished by him on October 10.

CJP Founder Abhijeet Dipke Granted Conditional Bail, Asked To Sign Peace Bond (PTI)

"Based on the assurance given in the peace bond, he was let off. We are awaiting the written order for further details," PTI reported, citing a senior police officer.

This comes after Ratna Singh, head of legal affairs for the CJP, on Saturday challenged the legality of Dipke’s arrest and urged the Special Executive Magistrate (SEM) Court to order his immediate release, alleging gross violations of fundamental rights and due process.

In a post on X, Singh questioned how urging citizens to participate in a peaceful national demonstration could be treated as an offence. "The SEM Court should release Abhijeet Dipke, as his arrest is unlawful. He merely urged people to unfurl the Tiranga - how can that by itself be a crime?" Singh wrote.