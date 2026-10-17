CJP Founder Abhijeet Dipke Granted Conditional Bail, Asked To Sign Peace Bond
Dipke was arrested on Saturday morning for allegedly violating a peace bond furnished by him on October 10.
Published : October 17, 2026 at 5:08 PM IST|
Updated : October 17, 2026 at 5:28 PM IST
New Delhi: Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke was granted conditional bail on Saturday and asked to sign a peace bond, police sources said.
Dipke was detained moments after he stepped out of his house in Delhi's Jhandewalan area to participate in the CJP's "Lehra Do Tiranga" protest at Connaught Place on Friday.
He was arrested on Saturday morning for allegedly violating a peace bond furnished by him on October 10.
"Based on the assurance given in the peace bond, he was let off. We are awaiting the written order for further details," PTI reported, citing a senior police officer.
This comes after Ratna Singh, head of legal affairs for the CJP, on Saturday challenged the legality of Dipke’s arrest and urged the Special Executive Magistrate (SEM) Court to order his immediate release, alleging gross violations of fundamental rights and due process.
In a post on X, Singh questioned how urging citizens to participate in a peaceful national demonstration could be treated as an offence. "The SEM Court should release Abhijeet Dipke, as his arrest is unlawful. He merely urged people to unfurl the Tiranga - how can that by itself be a crime?" Singh wrote.
Singh expressed serious concerns over the manner in which Dipke was picked up from right outside his residence. She claimed that authorities failed to promptly disclose his whereabouts and denied his legal counsel access to him.
"The manner in which he was picked up from right outside his residence, no information about his whereabouts, and the fact that even his lawyers have been unable to meet him raise serious concerns about due process and fundamental rights. How can such an apparent abuse of power be justified in a democracy governed by the rule of law? Delhi Police cannot do unlawful acts under the garb of preventive detention," she added.
Singh had earlier confirmed that Dipke was scheduled to be produced before the SEM at Mandir Marg Police Station around noon on Saturday.
Delhi Police detained Dipke on Friday to prevent him from leading the scheduled 'Lehra Do Tiranga' rally. Authorities invoked Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), imposing strict prohibitory orders against public assemblies in Central Delhi.
The detention comes against the backdrop of widespread demonstrations against the Election Commission and Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar regarding alleged irregularities in electoral roll revisions.
Read More