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'Fadnavis Trying To Be Yogi': Dipke Says Maharashtra Police Issuing Notices To CJP Activists Over Oct 10 Protest

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijit Dipke on Tuesday alleged that Maharashtra Police were sending notices to CJP activists, questioning them about the source of funds for their travel expenses for the proposed October 10 march in New Delhi.

Speaking to the media here on Tuesday, Dipke asked why Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis was "trying to be Yogi Adityanath 2.0" as he alleged the Maharashtra CM had directed the state police to issue notices to him and other protesters.

"I have said multiple times that the Maharashtra Police is the best police force in the country, and the Delhi Police should learn from them. But it is heart-breaking that the Chandrapur police served notices to CJP workers, asking them not to participate in the protest at Jantar Mantar. They also asked CJP workers about the source of funds for travelling to Jantar Mantar," he said.

A CJP member, Mayur Premanand Malkhede, was among those who received notices under section 168 of Bhartiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanhita. Dipke told the media that notices have also been issued to other individuals in Chandrapur and to CJP activists in Rajasthan.

The notice issued to Malkhede by the Police Inspector of Ballarpur police station in Chandrapur district reads, "In this notice, as per the appeal made by Cockroach Janta Party, on 10/10/2026, they have called for a demonstration in Delhi. It has been given to understand, you will be participating in this demonstration in support of the CJP President, Abhijeet Dipke. What is the reason you are participating in the CJP demonstration/Who is giving you financial support/what is your purpose of participating in this demonstration?"

Further on, the inspector has asked Malkhede to desist from participating in the October 10 demonstrations at Jantar Mantar.

"You should not participate in New Delhi demonstration/do not be part of that morcha/and do not participate in the morcha without prior permission. Do not write anything provoking violence on social media/do not make provocative speeches in the demonstration/avoid going and participating in the morcha. Follow the legal notice sent to you by the police and do not indulge in any act that can breach peace, law and order."

The police inspector also threatened to take action as per law. "Please stay warned. If there is a breach of this notice, action will be taken against you as per the law."