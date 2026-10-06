'Fadnavis Trying To Be Yogi': Dipke Says Maharashtra Police Issuing Notices To CJP Activists Over Oct 10 Protest
The notices question the motive and source of financial support for travel expenses of those planning to participate in this October 10 demonstration.
Published : October 6, 2026 at 5:36 PM IST
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijit Dipke on Tuesday alleged that Maharashtra Police were sending notices to CJP activists, questioning them about the source of funds for their travel expenses for the proposed October 10 march in New Delhi.
Speaking to the media here on Tuesday, Dipke asked why Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis was "trying to be Yogi Adityanath 2.0" as he alleged the Maharashtra CM had directed the state police to issue notices to him and other protesters.
"I have said multiple times that the Maharashtra Police is the best police force in the country, and the Delhi Police should learn from them. But it is heart-breaking that the Chandrapur police served notices to CJP workers, asking them not to participate in the protest at Jantar Mantar. They also asked CJP workers about the source of funds for travelling to Jantar Mantar," he said.
Maharashtra Police is sending notices to CJP volunteers asking for their Delhi travel expenses and threatening that the protest could turn violent. How can they make such a claim? Is something already being planned to disrupt our peaceful protest? Is protecting Gyanu more important than the safety and security of citizens?— Abhijeet Dipke (@abhijeet_dipke) October 6, 2026
A CJP member, Mayur Premanand Malkhede, was among those who received notices under section 168 of Bhartiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanhita. Dipke told the media that notices have also been issued to other individuals in Chandrapur and to CJP activists in Rajasthan.
The notice issued to Malkhede by the Police Inspector of Ballarpur police station in Chandrapur district reads, "In this notice, as per the appeal made by Cockroach Janta Party, on 10/10/2026, they have called for a demonstration in Delhi. It has been given to understand, you will be participating in this demonstration in support of the CJP President, Abhijeet Dipke. What is the reason you are participating in the CJP demonstration/Who is giving you financial support/what is your purpose of participating in this demonstration?"
Abhijit Dipke described police behaviour..... https://t.co/fX5q1PKhDj— Cockroaches of India (@CJP_for_India) October 6, 2026
Further on, the inspector has asked Malkhede to desist from participating in the October 10 demonstrations at Jantar Mantar.
"You should not participate in New Delhi demonstration/do not be part of that morcha/and do not participate in the morcha without prior permission. Do not write anything provoking violence on social media/do not make provocative speeches in the demonstration/avoid going and participating in the morcha. Follow the legal notice sent to you by the police and do not indulge in any act that can breach peace, law and order."
The police inspector also threatened to take action as per law. "Please stay warned. If there is a breach of this notice, action will be taken against you as per the law."
Expressing his displeasure, Dipke asked on X whether protecting Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar was "more important than the safety of citizens."
"Maharashtra Police is sending notices to CJP volunteers asking for their Delhi travel expenses and threatening that the protest could turn violent. How can they make such a claim? Is something already being planned to disrupt our peaceful protest? Is protecting Gyanu more important than the safety and security of citizens?" questioned Dipke.
Speaking during the press conference, Dipke questioned how the Chandrapur police already know that the protest will turn violent.
"Does Jantar Mantar fall under the jurisdiction of the Chandrapur police? We believe the Maharashtra Police are far superior to the Delhi Police. Police should not resort to suppressive methods. Mumbai Police is often compared to Scotland Yard. Hence, they should not behave like the Delhi Police," he said.
He also criticised Fadnavis, stating that he should not behave like Yogi Adityanath. ''Why is Devendra Fadnavis trying to be UP CM Yogi Adityanath 2.0? He should know about the legacy of Maharashtra. He should not disrespect and misuse the Maharashtra Police for political ambitions. Notices are being sent to protesters immediately after a protest is announced,
While Dipke said he respects the Maharashtra Police, he stated that issuing notices without valid reason is inappropriate.
"Questions are being raised about who is funding the Delhi protests. Travelling to Delhi costs only one or two thousand rupees," implying that protesters could likely afford this themselves.
Dipke reiterated his demand for the resignation of CEC Kumar. "Who did he consult before making changes to Form 6? We intend to protest for our demands," he said.
He said that the "entire country will become Jantar Mantar" if Gyanesh Kumar was not removed as CEC.
"We have three demands. First is the resignation of Gyanesh Kumar. Along with that, he should be booked under criminal charges and the SIR should be stopped. The last demand is that the appointment of Election Commissioner should be done independently and neutrally," Dipke said, adding that the EC should not be merely the "choice of Amit Shah and Narendra Modi.''
Dipke said he was not afraid of being arrested. "Instead of harassing our workers, they should arrest me...If they want, they should put me behind bars and charge me with UAPA, NSA. They should not harass our workers," he said.
The CJP leader said police were "keeping a close watch even on my home". "I knew there was a possibility of being jailed when I returned from the US. Protesting is our right, which Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar gave us under the Constitution. It is our right to convey our issues to the government. We protested peacefully and now they claim permission was not granted. If I am arrested, this movement belongs to the people. They must carry it forward," Dipke told the media.
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