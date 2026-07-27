ETV Bharat / bharat

CJP Flags Detention Of Protesters In States, Asks Centre To Honour Assurance

New Delhi: The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) on Monday expressed concern over reports that students and other protesters were being detained or arrested in Assam, West Bengal and Bihar despite Centre's assurance that no punitive action would be taken against those who participated in the recent nationwide agitation.

The statement, shared on X by CJP spokesperson Saurav Das, comes days after the outfit called off its 36-day protest after the Centre accepted its principal demand for the resignation of former education minister Dharmendra Pradhan, with Union ministers J P Nadda and Jitendra Singh assuring that no action would be taken against peaceful protesters.

The agitation, which began June 20 over alleged examination irregularities, had culminated in a 26-day hunger strike by Sonam Wangchuk before it was withdrawn after the government's assurances.

In the statement issued Monday, the CJP said it had received "multiple reports" of students and other protesters being "targeted, detained, or arrested by various state agencies", particularly in Assam, West Bengal and Bihar.

"The Cockroach Janta Party had called off its nationwide protest only after the Government of India assured us that no punitive action would be taken against any protester, either now or in the future, in any BJP-ruled or NDA-ruled states. The reports emerging from these states are therefore a matter of grave concern," it said.

The outfit said its legal team is coordinating with lawyers in concerned states to secure the release of those detained and provide legal assistance.