ETV Bharat / bharat

'Two Laws in India?': Dipke Questions FIR Against Noida Woman, Asks Why BJP Members Not Being Booked For Online Abuse

Cockroach Janta Party founder (CJP) Abhijeet Dipke during a protest demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged irregularities in the NEET examination, in New Delhi, Wednesday, July 22, 2026 ( PTI )

New Delhi: Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founding president Abhijeet Dipke on Friday questioned the FIR against a woman supporter of CJP for allegedly using abusive language against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and asked whether there are “two laws” in the country and why similar action is not being taken against BJP leaders and IT cell members accused of using objectionable language.

In a video shared by Dipke on X, he said he learnt that a case has been registered against a woman for using abusive language and questioned why similar action has not been taken in other cases.

“If you are registering cases for abusing, when will cases be registered against those BJP IT cell people who have been using abusive language for women online for years?" Dipke asked.

He alleged that several such social media users had repeatedly used objectionable language against women while openly identifying themselves with the BJP. "They have been using all kinds of words, not respecting women from any angle. And they proudly wrote in their bio, ‘Followed by PM Modi’. Such people have abused girls. When will the case be filed on them?" he added.

Dipke also referred to remarks made by BJP leaders in the past, questioning why similar action has not been taken against them. "It is not just the BJP's IT cell. Their Member of Parliament, Ramesh Bidhuri ji, what words did he use for a fellow Member of Parliament, everyone remembers that,” he said.