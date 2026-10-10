Clampdown In Capital: 25,000+ Troops On Ground, 45 Metro Stations Shut, 250 Trains Cancelled, Internet Off
The security measures aim to prevent unauthorised protests at Jantar Mantar and maintain law and order amid potential large-scale mobilisation.
Published : October 10, 2026 at 9:14 AM IST
New Delhi: An unprecedented security clampdown has been enforced in the National Capital on Saturday, after Delhi Police denied permission to the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) to hold a protest at Jantar Mantar, with the deployment of 25,000 police and paramilitary personnel, closure of 45 metro stations, suspension of internet services and intensive checks at the city's border points, railway stations, bus terminals, hotels and other sensitive locations.
The restrictions have been enforced in view of the Cockroach Janata Party's protest at Jantar Mantar today (October 10) against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.
According to police, the elaborate security arrangements are aimed at preventing protesters from staging an unauthorised sit-in at Jantar Mantar and to maintain law and order across the city amid the possibility of large-scale mobilisation of people.
#WATCH | Delhi: Heavy security has been deployed, and barricades have been put up at the Jantar Mantar and Parliament Street areas ahead of the protest today. pic.twitter.com/6yzKOiOw6b— ANI (@ANI) October 10, 2026
The New Delhi district has been divided into 20 zones to strengthen security arrangements and maintain law and order. Each of the 20 zones will be monitored by a Joint Commissioner of Police, a Deputy Commissioner of Police and an Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police to ensure close supervision of the security arrangements, officials said.
Special Commissioners of Police heading various units will also closely monitor the zones and coordinate with senior officers whenever required to respond to any law-and-order situation, they added.
Addressing a press conference, Joint Commissioner Nupur Prasad said on Friday that police have denied permission for the proposed October 10 demonstration, citing the short notice given for the event and alleged violations of rules and directions during an earlier protest.
She said the application seeking permission for the demonstration was submitted on October 7, just three days before the proposed gathering, adding that according to rules, such applications have to be submitted at least 10 days in advance. Police said the application did not meet the stipulated notice period and that the conduct of the July demonstration had raised concerns over compliance with directions issued by authorities.
CEC Kumar is facing allegations of voter-list tampering under the guise of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and of bypassing his two colleagues to alter Form 6, a key document to register as a voter.
Internet Services Suspended
Internet services have been suspended within a 4-kilometre radius of Jantar Mantar from 10 pm on October 9 to 10 pm today. The Union Home Ministry has approved the decision, sources said. The suspension will apply to all mobile internet services. Internet services in the rest of Delhi will remain unaffected, they said.
Metro Stations Shut Down
Entry and exit gates at 45 Delhi Metro stations, including Rajiv Chowk, New Delhi, Central Secretariat, Patel Chowk and Kashmere Gate, will remain closed from 9 pm on Friday till further notice. Earlier, 57 metro stations were listed to be closed.
According to the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), restrictions will also continue Saturday, with interchange facility remaining available at all the affected stations except for the New Delhi metro station.
Other prominent stations where entry and exit gates remains closed include Janpath, Mandi House, Barakhamba Road, Supreme Court, Indraprastha, ITO, Delhi Gate, Khan Market, Jama Masjid, Chandni Chowk, Hauz Khas and INA.
The list also includes Shaheen Bagh, Jamia Millia Islamia, Okhla Vihar, Kalindi Kunj, Lajpat Nagar, Ashram, Sarai Kale Khan-Nizamuddin, Welcome, Shahdara, Rithala, Rohini, Azadpur, Kashmere Gate and Shivaji Stadium, among others.
Northern Railway Increases Cancellations From 38 To Over 250
Railway services are also expected to be disrupted, with several trains scheduled to arrive at or depart from New Delhi and Hazrat Nizamuddin railway stations between 4 am and 2 pm on Saturday reported cancelled. The restrictions are intended to prevent large groups from converging on sensitive locations and moving towards areas where demonstrations are not permitted.
#WATCH | Delhi: Security tightened at Hazrat Nizamuddin Railway Station ahead of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest today. Multiple trains cancelled. pic.twitter.com/kRVv6f3dPx— ANI (@ANI) October 10, 2026
The Northern Railway issued multiple bulletins, increasing the number of cancelled trains from 38 to over 250 by Friday evening due to uncertainty regarding the number of Mail, Express, and local trains affected by the upcoming protests in Delhi.
"We advise all passengers to call the railway helpline to check the status of their trains," a railway official said, acknowledging widespread chaos and confusion over communication regarding train cancellations. He further said that the number might increase further as regular assessment of the status of trains is underway.
Other Security Measures
Meanwhile, police have stepped up monitoring of social media platforms, with more than 200 content creators under scrutiny in connection with mobilisation for the protest. Borders of the national capital will also face heightened surveillance, and additional security cameras have been installed.
Police are keeping a close watch on people associated with the protest and assessing attempts to mobilise supporters through social media platforms. More than 200 content creators have reportedly come under scrutiny as part of the monitoring exercise, according to PTI sources. Police teams are examining online posts and messages relating to mobilisation, gathering points and the proposed demonstration.
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