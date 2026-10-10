ETV Bharat / bharat

Clampdown In Capital: 25,000+ Troops On Ground, 45 Metro Stations Shut, 250 Trains Cancelled, Internet Off

New Delhi: An unprecedented security clampdown has been enforced in the National Capital on Saturday, after Delhi Police denied permission to the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) to hold a protest at Jantar Mantar, with the deployment of 25,000 police and paramilitary personnel, closure of 45 metro stations, suspension of internet services and intensive checks at the city's border points, railway stations, bus terminals, hotels and other sensitive locations.

The restrictions have been enforced in view of the Cockroach Janata Party's protest at Jantar Mantar today (October 10) against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

According to police, the elaborate security arrangements are aimed at preventing protesters from staging an unauthorised sit-in at Jantar Mantar and to maintain law and order across the city amid the possibility of large-scale mobilisation of people.

The New Delhi district has been divided into 20 zones to strengthen security arrangements and maintain law and order. Each of the 20 zones will be monitored by a Joint Commissioner of Police, a Deputy Commissioner of Police and an Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police to ensure close supervision of the security arrangements, officials said.

Special Commissioners of Police heading various units will also closely monitor the zones and coordinate with senior officers whenever required to respond to any law-and-order situation, they added.

Addressing a press conference, Joint Commissioner Nupur Prasad said on Friday that police have denied permission for the proposed October 10 demonstration, citing the short notice given for the event and alleged violations of rules and directions during an earlier protest.

She said the application seeking permission for the demonstration was submitted on October 7, just three days before the proposed gathering, adding that according to rules, such applications have to be submitted at least 10 days in advance. Police said the application did not meet the stipulated notice period and that the conduct of the July demonstration had raised concerns over compliance with directions issued by authorities.

Delhi Police personnel erect barricades near Jantar Mantar as security arrangements are tightened ahead of the Cockroach Janta Party’s (CJP) scheduled protest on October 10, in New Delhi on Friday, October 09, 2026. (IANS)

CEC Kumar is facing allegations of voter-list tampering under the guise of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and of bypassing his two colleagues to alter Form 6, a key document to register as a voter.

Internet Services Suspended

Internet services have been suspended within a 4-kilometre radius of Jantar Mantar from 10 pm on October 9 to 10 pm today. The Union Home Ministry has approved the decision, sources said. The suspension will apply to all mobile internet services. Internet services in the rest of Delhi will remain unaffected, they said.

Metro Stations Shut Down

Entry and exit gates at 45 Delhi Metro stations, including Rajiv Chowk, New Delhi, Central Secretariat, Patel Chowk and Kashmere Gate, will remain closed from 9 pm on Friday till further notice. Earlier, 57 metro stations were listed to be closed.