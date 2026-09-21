ETV Bharat / bharat

CJP's 'School Theek Karo' Campaign Now Reaches Uttarakhand, Party Seeks Report On '826 Govt Schools Shut In State'

FILE - CJP convenor Abhijeet Dipke with party members outside his house in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar ( Representational Image/ETV Bharat )

Dehradun: Days after initiating citizen-led audit of government schools in Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi, the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) has now announced the launch of its "School Theek Karo" (Fix the Schools) campaign in Uttarakhand, as it sought a clarification from the government regarding the alleged closure of 826 government schools in the state.

The CJP has issued a 10-day ultimatum to the Pushkar Singh Dhami-led BJP government on this matter and warned of a peaceful agitation after October 2 if no clarification is provided.

Raising questions about the state of education in Uttarakhand, Shreshth Singh, the North Zone Coordinator of the CJP, on Sunday stated that 826 primary schools in the state have been shut down over the last five years, even as teacher vacancies remain unfilled.

Shreshth Singh, the North Zone Coordinator of the CJP (ETV Bharat)

"As many as 270 schools lack even drinking water facilities. In many schools across the hill districts, children are deprived of teachers and basic amenities," Singh alleged.

The CJP leader also questioned the disparity in facilities between government and private schools.