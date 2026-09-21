CJP's 'School Theek Karo' Campaign Now Reaches Uttarakhand, Party Seeks Report On '826 Govt Schools Shut In State'
CJP warned that if no response is received from government within 10 days, they will be forced to launch a peaceful protest, reports Sandeep Rawat.
Published : September 21, 2026 at 7:33 AM IST
Dehradun: Days after initiating citizen-led audit of government schools in Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi, the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) has now announced the launch of its "School Theek Karo" (Fix the Schools) campaign in Uttarakhand, as it sought a clarification from the government regarding the alleged closure of 826 government schools in the state.
The CJP has issued a 10-day ultimatum to the Pushkar Singh Dhami-led BJP government on this matter and warned of a peaceful agitation after October 2 if no clarification is provided.
Raising questions about the state of education in Uttarakhand, Shreshth Singh, the North Zone Coordinator of the CJP, on Sunday stated that 826 primary schools in the state have been shut down over the last five years, even as teacher vacancies remain unfilled.
"As many as 270 schools lack even drinking water facilities. In many schools across the hill districts, children are deprived of teachers and basic amenities," Singh alleged.
The CJP leader also questioned the disparity in facilities between government and private schools.
Singh also announced that if the government fails to provide an explanation regarding the closed schools, the party will seek the resignation of Education Minister Dhan Singh Rawat after the 10-day period expires. He insisted that a comprehensive report on the 826 closed government schools be released.
"Details such as school-wise enrollment, teacher strength, available facilities, reasons for closure, local population demographics, and the distance to the nearest alternative school be made public," he demanded.
Additionally, the CJP demanded the release of an 'Uttarakhand Education Roadmap' within 10 days, stating that the report should include district-wise deadlines for ensuring the availability of teachers, drinking water, toilets, safe buildings, electricity, and other basic amenities.
This apart, a demand has also been raised to ensure basic transport facilities for students in government schools, especifically safe school buses, mini-buses, or other regular transport arrangements, particularly in hilly and remote areas.
The Cockroach Janta Party has made it clear that if no response is received within 10 days, they will be compelled to launch a peaceful protest. "If the government fails to provide a clear roadmap and a timeline for action, widespread democratic protests will be launched across Uttarakhand in the coming days," Singh warned.
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