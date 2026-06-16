ETV Bharat / bharat

CJP Chief Abhijeet Dipke Blames RSS for Attack On Him; Demands Resignation Of Education Minister In Nagpur

Nagpur: After the successful protests in various cities, the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder, Abhijeet Dipke, on Tuesday demanded the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. He spoke to the media after a demonstration in Nagpur, where the headquarters of Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS) is situated.

Dipke was attacked by a few people during the protests in Jaipur, held a day before. He blamed the RSS for instigating an attack on him. "I will not rest until Dharmendra Pradhan steps down. On Monday, I was assaulted. Those who attacked me have connections with the RSS," said Dipke.

Won't return without the resignation

"On June 6, a protest was held at Delhi's Jantar Mantar, and we presented an ultimatum to the Centre. The agitation will continue until Pradhan resigns. A large protest is planned for June 20 in Delhi. We will not return until the Education Minister has resigned," Dipke warned.

"Someone must accept responsibility; however, no one is willing to do so. I urge Prime Minister Narendra Modi to request the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan. It's been 4,000 days since Modi took office. Can they point to even four examinations which were not leaked during this entire time? NEET papers were cancelled due to paper leaks, which drove five students to suicide. In the name of action, officials are simply transferred. Why is a student's life worth so little?" asked Dipke.

"The attack on me while protesting in Jaipur was the result of unemployment. If the intruder were working, he would not have become enraged and attacked me. The RSS was responsible for this attack. All parties have acted similarly in the past, but we will surely question those in power right now. The Congress and the BJP share responsibility for the country's current situation," said Dipke.

Protests and democracy