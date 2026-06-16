CJP Chief Abhijeet Dipke Blames RSS for Attack On Him; Demands Resignation Of Education Minister In Nagpur
Dipke, the founder of the Cockroach Janta Party, was attacked in Jaipur during the protests on Monday.
Published : June 16, 2026 at 5:48 PM IST
Nagpur: After the successful protests in various cities, the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder, Abhijeet Dipke, on Tuesday demanded the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. He spoke to the media after a demonstration in Nagpur, where the headquarters of Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS) is situated.
Dipke was attacked by a few people during the protests in Jaipur, held a day before. He blamed the RSS for instigating an attack on him. "I will not rest until Dharmendra Pradhan steps down. On Monday, I was assaulted. Those who attacked me have connections with the RSS," said Dipke.
Won't return without the resignation
"On June 6, a protest was held at Delhi's Jantar Mantar, and we presented an ultimatum to the Centre. The agitation will continue until Pradhan resigns. A large protest is planned for June 20 in Delhi. We will not return until the Education Minister has resigned," Dipke warned.
"Someone must accept responsibility; however, no one is willing to do so. I urge Prime Minister Narendra Modi to request the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan. It's been 4,000 days since Modi took office. Can they point to even four examinations which were not leaked during this entire time? NEET papers were cancelled due to paper leaks, which drove five students to suicide. In the name of action, officials are simply transferred. Why is a student's life worth so little?" asked Dipke.
"The attack on me while protesting in Jaipur was the result of unemployment. If the intruder were working, he would not have become enraged and attacked me. The RSS was responsible for this attack. All parties have acted similarly in the past, but we will surely question those in power right now. The Congress and the BJP share responsibility for the country's current situation," said Dipke.
Protests and democracy
He stated it was unfounded to say his party was founded to demand the resignation of Pradhan. He said, "It would be absolutely embarrassing if a political party had to be founded solely to demand Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation. Would a political party be formed if someone's home did not have running water or power tomorrow? Our country's politics are today dominated by Hindu-Muslim issues. What benefit does this have for the young people? Nothing."
Dipke further said that protests are essential in any democracy and that is why the CJP will continue to hold them. "We plan to hold peaceful protests. We don't need to turn to Bangladesh or Nepal. We had a Mahatma Gandhi, who brought about transformation in our own country. I strongly believe that protests are essential to the preservation of democracy in the country. My commitment to the country surpasses my responsibility to my family," said Dipke.
Youth and CJP
Dipke believes the youth of today are frustrated with the systems, and they want a process to channel that anger. "Those who care about the country's youth should join and support this movement. My friends are already extending their support."
He reiterated he believes in non-violence and urged the youth to join their protests. "I revere Mahatma Gandhi and Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar. I will not retaliate if anyone raises his hand on me. Such attacks are often instigated only to inflame tensions surrounding the protest. I urge everyone to cooperate and join this movement," he added.
Dipke spoke of the current political scenario, hinting that the Bharatiya Janata Party had split parties in different states. He said there has always been a precedent of calling opponents traitors, and it continues even today.
"Two major parties were split in Maharashtra recently, and then we saw a party was fractured in West Bengal. Names of voters are being deleted on a large scale. Voter deletion benefits a specific party. Had Bhagat Singh and Rajguru staged a protest today, they too would have been branded as traitors," Abhijit Dipke added.
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