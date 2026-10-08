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Prakash Raj, Dhruv Rathee Join Hands With Dipke, Stage Protest Against SIR

Bengaluru: CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke, YouTuber Dhruv Rathee and actor-activist Prakash Raj led a protest here on Thursday against CEC Gyanesh Kumar, demanding his immediate resignation over alleged irregularities in the SIR of electoral rolls. Dipke started his speech by asking protesters to raise the slogan “Narendra Modi Vote Chor”.

At the same time, YouTuber Dhruv Rathee alleged that there was "zero transparency and zero accountability from the EC," over the SIR exercise. Addressing the protest, he said, "I have not come here for regime change."

Protesters from various walks of life, including women and students, gathered in large numbers at Freedom Park and the mood dramatically turned electric, with unceasing slogan-shouting, demanding the scrapping of the SIR exercise and asking Gyanesh Kumar to step down.

Actor-activist Prakash Raj, who also took part in the protest, demanded the scrapping of the SIR exercise, alleging it was not merely about deletion of votes, but an attack on the dignity and rights of citizens. CEC Gyanesh Kumar is "acting at the behest of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah," he alleged.

According to the organisers, the protest, a people's tribunal for the victims of SIR from across Karnataka, will be followed by a "Chappal protest" in solidarity with women. "Error 404 - Name Not Found", and "It's done bro, resign sir" and "Don't erase us, hear us," were among the slogans found on posters waved by protesters.

Some protesters also raised slogans like "Dictatorship will not be tolerated", "vote theft", "Gyanesh Kumar Gaddi leave your chair." Posters featuring freedom fighters Bhagat Singh and Subhash Chandra Bose also appeared along with other posters like "Grand Theft Democracy."

Mujibur Rehman, a Bengaluru-based software engineer, said, "It is our democratic right. We have been robbed of our right to vote. We have to be together to save democracy, because I have lost my own vote."

He alleged that his name had been deleted and said he did not know who had submitted the Form-7 application seeking deletion of his name. Police said tight security arrangements are in place to ensure that no untoward incident took place.

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