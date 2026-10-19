ETV Bharat / bharat

CJP Alleges Deliberate Delays In Release Of Its Leaders, Ranka And Das Remain In Custody

New Delhi: The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) accused authorities of deliberately prolonging the "illegal arrest" of party leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka by delaying court proceedings and alleged that bail sureties had been rejected on "vague" grounds, even as police registered a non-cognisable report over "threats" received by the magistrate hearing the matter.

The CJP leaders remained in judicial custody after they were arrested for entering Jantar Mantar, which was recently denotified as a designated protest site, by scaling its locked gates. They were detained on October 13 and sent to five days of judicial custody on October 14.

CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke said in a post on X, "The state is deliberately prolonging Ashu and Saurav's illegal arrest by using every dirty trick in the book to delay court proceedings and prevent their release."

"They have no legal grounds to keep them behind bars, so they are resorting to delaying tactics to keep them there," he added.

The CJP's legal head Ratna Singh also accused Delhi Police and state authorities of obstructing proceedings before the Special Executive Magistrate (SEM), alleging that the hearing scheduled for noon was delayed for hours.

There was no response from police on the allegations. Addressing the media after the day's proceedings, Singh said the SEM and the public prosecutor arrived around 5.30 pm. She alleged that the proceedings were diverted to a purported threatening message received by the magistrate instead of addressing the release of the two leaders.

"The Public Prosecutor, who failed to appear for four consecutive days, suddenly arrived today and attempted to divert the proceedings toward an alleged threatening message," Singh said.

She said the CJP's lawyers had asked the magistrate to identify the sender of the message and initiate action against the person concerned, but their submissions were not heard.

"Our lawyers have said that if someone has threatened you, you should take action against them. Put their number in the order. Tell us their name," Singh said.

She questioned why an alleged threatening message should affect the proceedings concerning Das and Ranka, adding that no verification or supporting documentation had been placed on record.

"What does this have to do with Ashutosh and Saurav's case?" she asked.

Delhi Police registered a non-cognisable report against unidentified persons for allegedly threatening the Special Executive Magistrate.

A non-cognisable report is generally registered for offences in which police cannot arrest an accused without a warrant or investigate without the permission of a magistrate, as prescribed by law. Details about the alleged threats and the persons involved were not immediately available.