Interview | Took An Educational Loan, Which I Have Yet To Repay: CJP's Abhijeet Dipke
On his own degree, he says he received a scholarship from Boston University for studies and took an educational loan, reports Amit Phutane
Published : August 3, 2026 at 5:28 PM IST|
Updated : August 3, 2026 at 5:56 PM IST
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijit Dipke on Monday said he received a scholarship from Boston University and he had taken an educational loan, which he is yet to repay.
Speaking to ETV Bharat in an exclusive interview, Dipke said, "For the past two days, questions have been raised about my education. I do not understand why people in our country have an issue with education. Instead, they should be proud that a young Indian went abroad to study and returned with the intent to contribute."
"Nevertheless, I will answer them: I received a scholarship from Boston University for my studies and also took an educational loan, which I have yet to repay,” Dipke said.
Asserting that no irregularities would be found regardless of the extent of the inquiry because his degree is authentic, Dipke also took aim at Prime Minister Narendra Modi in this regard. He also termed his own degree as genuine.
Referring to PM Modi as "Emperor", Dipke, in a separate post on X, asked whether Modi would show his degree.
The CJP leader also said education should be a key issue in elections, as investing in it is akin to investing in the nation's future.
"Government schools need to be strengthened. Currently, due to their inadequacy, everyone is enrolling their children in private schools. Government schools face numerous issues — ranging from a lack of vacancies and teachers to dilapidated, leaking buildings. Girls in Rajasthan had even staged a protest over these very issues,” Dipke said.
"Strengthening government schools is the need of the hour," he maintained. He said that CJP has been taking up education-related issues and will protest wherever irregularities occur in the education sector nationwide. He also clarified that they intend to highlight the degree scam at Savitribai Phule Pune University.
He warned that if regulations are imposed on social media, the youth will inevitably take to the streets. He posed a question: "If you ban social media and people take to the streets instead, will you then block the roads?"
Asked if they will transform into a political party, the CJP founder questioned the point of entering this process if the votes cast by the electorate simply vanish.
He remarked that the country's democracy is moving in reverse. While voters used to choose the government, the situation now seems to be that the government decides who gets to vote.
“The government's arrogance has been shattered... This agitation is a victory for the youth; they succeeded in securing the resignation of someone from a government that had been acting arrogantly for the past 10 to 12 years, a government that claimed resignations simply didn't happen within its ranks," he said.
"The true success of this movement lies not merely in Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation, but in the fact that people took to the streets without fear and questioned the government," he said.
Regarding the allegations about misconduct by protesters, he said the Delhi Police circulated videos on social media showing youths verbally abusing and assaulting officers.
"One must first address the way the police assaulted young women. While verbal abuse is wrong — and we do not condone it — the fact remains that young women were subjected to severe beatings, including blows to private parts, and had their clothes torn,” he said.
Dipke said today's youth are voicing their concerns through social media platforms. "Our accounts, too, were shut down by them. We are not waging a war; rather, the government is targeting those who try to raise their voices against it," he maintained.
On funding to his party, he said: “If allegations are being made that our party receives funds from abroad, then this represents a failure on the part of Union Home Minister Amit Shah. After all, if we were receiving such large sums from overseas, how could it go unnoticed by them?”
The CJP founder added a pointed critique: “If we were truly engaged in anti-national activities, how could their leader J P Nadda hold meetings with us? Furthermore, how could the Education Minister resign in response to our demands?”
Also Read:
- Kangana Ranaut Hits Back At Trolls After Old Party Videos Resurface, Questions Their Double Standards
- Bhumi Pednekar Faces Backlash For Asking Protesters To Avoid Abusive Language, Netizens Ask 'What About Police Violence?'
- Students Outnumbered By 'Puncture Banane Wale, Tala Banane Wale' At Jantar Mantar Protest: Bidhuri