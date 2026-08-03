ETV Bharat / bharat

Interview | Took An Educational Loan, Which I Have Yet To Repay: CJP's Abhijeet Dipke

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijit Dipke on Monday said he received a scholarship from Boston University and he had taken an educational loan, which he is yet to repay.

Speaking to ETV Bharat in an exclusive interview, Dipke said, "For the past two days, questions have been raised about my education. I do not understand why people in our country have an issue with education. Instead, they should be proud that a young Indian went abroad to study and returned with the intent to contribute."

"Nevertheless, I will answer them: I received a scholarship from Boston University for my studies and also took an educational loan, which I have yet to repay,” Dipke said.

Asserting that no irregularities would be found regardless of the extent of the inquiry because his degree is authentic, Dipke also took aim at Prime Minister Narendra Modi in this regard. He also termed his own degree as genuine.

Referring to PM Modi as "Emperor", Dipke, in a separate post on X, asked whether Modi would show his degree.

The CJP leader also said education should be a key issue in elections, as investing in it is akin to investing in the nation's future.

"Government schools need to be strengthened. Currently, due to their inadequacy, everyone is enrolling their children in private schools. Government schools face numerous issues — ranging from a lack of vacancies and teachers to dilapidated, leaking buildings. Girls in Rajasthan had even staged a protest over these very issues,” Dipke said.

"Strengthening government schools is the need of the hour," he maintained. He said that CJP has been taking up education-related issues and will protest wherever irregularities occur in the education sector nationwide. He also clarified that they intend to highlight the degree scam at Savitribai Phule Pune University.

He warned that if regulations are imposed on social media, the youth will inevitably take to the streets. He posed a question: "If you ban social media and people take to the streets instead, will you then block the roads?"