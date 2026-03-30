ETV Bharat / bharat

CJI Urges Inclusion Of Ex-Servicemen As Paralegal Volunteers Within Army Units

Chief Justice of India (CJI) Justice Surya Kant, Ladakh Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena and others during an event in Leh. ( PTI )

Leh: Chief Justice of India Justice Surya Kant has emphasised the need to strengthen the paralegal workforce by encouraging the inclusion of trained volunteers within Army units, particularly ex-servicemen willing to contribute to legal aid services.

Justice Kant asserted that justice must reach every soldier, reiterating that access to justice under Article 39A of the Constitution is a fundamental right.

The CJI was interacting with the officers and soldiers of Leh-based Fire and Fury Corps at the Raina Auditorium on Sunday, highlighting the vital synergy between the judiciary and the Armed Forces, an official spokesperson said.

The programme was attended by Ladakh Lt Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena, Chief Justice of the High Court of J&K and Ladakh, Justice Arun Palli, General Officer Commanding, Fire and Fury Corps, Lt Gen Hitesh Bhalla, Ladakh Chief Secretary Ashish Kundra and Director General of Police Mukesh Singh.

The CJI stressed the importance of a trained paralegal workforce and encouraged the inclusion of paralegal volunteers within Army units.

“Ex-servicemen willing to contribute are welcome to join as paralegal volunteers,” he said, noting India’s advancements in leveraging technology, including the use of Artificial Intelligence for translation across multiple languages, thereby enhancing access to justice.

He highlighted key legal aid initiatives, including Veer Parivar Sahayata Yojana and Nyaya Aapke Dwaar, aimed at ensuring legal support to Armed Forces personnel and their families, particularly in remote and far-flung areas.

Justice Kant paid tributes to the supreme sacrifices of soldiers, recalling the historic legacy of Rezang La, a renowned mountain pass and site of the 1962 Sino-Indian War battle where 120 soldiers of the 13 Kumaon Regiment fought to the "last man, last round".

Lt Gen Bhalla, in his welcome address, termed it a privilege to host the guardians of the nation’s judicial system.