CJI Urges Inclusion Of Ex-Servicemen As Paralegal Volunteers Within Army Units
The CJI stressed the importance of a trained paralegal workforce and encouraged the inclusion of paralegal volunteers within Army units.
By PTI
Published : March 30, 2026 at 10:36 PM IST
Leh: Chief Justice of India Justice Surya Kant has emphasised the need to strengthen the paralegal workforce by encouraging the inclusion of trained volunteers within Army units, particularly ex-servicemen willing to contribute to legal aid services.
Justice Kant asserted that justice must reach every soldier, reiterating that access to justice under Article 39A of the Constitution is a fundamental right.
The CJI was interacting with the officers and soldiers of Leh-based Fire and Fury Corps at the Raina Auditorium on Sunday, highlighting the vital synergy between the judiciary and the Armed Forces, an official spokesperson said.
The programme was attended by Ladakh Lt Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena, Chief Justice of the High Court of J&K and Ladakh, Justice Arun Palli, General Officer Commanding, Fire and Fury Corps, Lt Gen Hitesh Bhalla, Ladakh Chief Secretary Ashish Kundra and Director General of Police Mukesh Singh.
The CJI stressed the importance of a trained paralegal workforce and encouraged the inclusion of paralegal volunteers within Army units.
“Ex-servicemen willing to contribute are welcome to join as paralegal volunteers,” he said, noting India’s advancements in leveraging technology, including the use of Artificial Intelligence for translation across multiple languages, thereby enhancing access to justice.
He highlighted key legal aid initiatives, including Veer Parivar Sahayata Yojana and Nyaya Aapke Dwaar, aimed at ensuring legal support to Armed Forces personnel and their families, particularly in remote and far-flung areas.
Justice Kant paid tributes to the supreme sacrifices of soldiers, recalling the historic legacy of Rezang La, a renowned mountain pass and site of the 1962 Sino-Indian War battle where 120 soldiers of the 13 Kumaon Regiment fought to the "last man, last round".
Lt Gen Bhalla, in his welcome address, termed it a privilege to host the guardians of the nation’s judicial system.
He reaffirmed the steadfast commitment of the armed forces towards safeguarding national integrity, while also extending support to the Indian judiciary.
Justice Arun Palli observed that the sacrifices made by the Armed Forces are beyond comparison and deserve the highest degree of respect, sensitivity, and prompt responsiveness.
He also highlighted that after the launch of NALSA’s Veer Parivar Sahayata Yojana at the North Zone Conference held at SKICC, Srinagar, in July last year, a new direction and momentum were given to efforts to make the legal system more accessible.
Since the conference, 205 Armed Forces Tribunal (AFT) matters have been disposed of in the High Court alone and also shared how the appointment of ‘Veer Naris’ has strengthened the legal aid movement in the country, Justice Palli said.
During the interactive session, Army personnel were provided an opportunity to raise their queries directly.
The discussion primarily focused on ensuring access to justice for soldiers stationed in remote border areas, as well as on professional growth in the legal field, the spokesperson said.
The CJI, in response, mentioned that various schemes and initiatives such as Veer Parivar Sahayata Yojana and Nyaya Aapke Dwaar are aimed at helping and providing legal assistance to all Army personnel, ex-servicemen, and their families.
He also stated that cases can be filed in courts online from anywhere. “The Indian judiciary is number one in the usage of technology to deliver justice to all across the world.”
Justice Kant also emphasised the importance of patience, dedication, and a spirit of service in the legal profession for the younger generation when asked for advice on achieving success in any profession.