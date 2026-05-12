ETV Bharat / bharat

CJI Surya Kant Sets Up High-Powered Panel To Secure Funds For Judicial Infrastructure Overhaul

New Delhi: Chief Justice of India Surya Kant has decided to set up a high-powered committee headed by Supreme Court Justice Aravind Kumar to prepare a blueprint for the modernisation of courts across the country and secure a government allocation of Rs 40,000 to Rs 50,000 crore for the purpose.

The CJI announced the constitution of the ‘Judicial Infrastructure Advisory Committee’ to address infrastructural deficiencies in courts through substantial financial support from the government.

Apart from Justice Kumar, the committee will comprise Justices Debangsu Basak, Ashwani Kumar Mishra, Somasekhar Sundaresan of the high courts of Calcutta, Punjab and Haryana, and Bombay, respectively.

The director general of the Central Public Works Department and the secretary general of the Supreme Court will also be members of the panel.