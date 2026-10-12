ETV Bharat / bharat

CJI Says No To Meeting As INDIA Bloc Announces March To Supreme Court Over SIR

Chief Justice of India Surya Kant ( File/ANI )

By Sumit Saxena 2 Min Read

New Delhi: Chief Justice of India Surya Kant has declined a meeting sought by the Congress‑led INDIA bloc, asking them to move court instead.

The Opposition alliance had announced a march to the Supreme Court on Monday to hand over a memorandum alleging electoral fraud. According to sources familiar with the development, in his reply, the CJI noted that the issues raised are already under judicial consideration.

It is learnt that the CJI said the court has no authority to meet a delegation of any political party at the administrative level in this way, and its power is to hear the petition and give a verdict. It is also learnt that he said the apex court's doors, as the top judicial body, are open 24 hours a day for all, and it is committed to protecting the fundamental rights of every citizen. Further, it is learnt that the Opposition was informed that any petition filed by any opposition member can be heard along with similar matters regarding the SIR exercise already listed for hearing before the Supreme Court next week. According to sources, the CJI, in his reply to the official email of the Leaders of Opposition, expressed that such a meeting would be inappropriate as the issues sought to be raised are already sub judice before the apex court.