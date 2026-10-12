CJI Says No To Meeting As INDIA Bloc Announces March To Supreme Court Over SIR
The CJI has rejected INDIA bloc leaders' request, stating that they should approach court by filing a petition as the matter is already sub judice.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : October 12, 2026 at 7:39 AM IST
New Delhi: Chief Justice of India Surya Kant has declined a meeting sought by the Congress‑led INDIA bloc, asking them to move court instead.
The Opposition alliance had announced a march to the Supreme Court on Monday to hand over a memorandum alleging electoral fraud. According to sources familiar with the development, in his reply, the CJI noted that the issues raised are already under judicial consideration.
It is learnt that the CJI said the court has no authority to meet a delegation of any political party at the administrative level in this way, and its power is to hear the petition and give a verdict. It is also learnt that he said the apex court's doors, as the top judicial body, are open 24 hours a day for all, and it is committed to protecting the fundamental rights of every citizen.
Further, it is learnt that the Opposition was informed that any petition filed by any opposition member can be heard along with similar matters regarding the SIR exercise already listed for hearing before the Supreme Court next week.
According to sources, the CJI, in his reply to the official email of the Leaders of Opposition, expressed that such a meeting would be inappropriate as the issues sought to be raised are already sub judice before the apex court.
On Sunday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said opposition parties, civil society and youth would march to the Supreme Court to submit a memorandum to the CJI demanding an end to "vote chori" (vote theft), CEC Gyanesh Kumar's resignation and halting of the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR).
Yesterday, the nation's young came out in Delhi to peacefully protest. They came with love in their hearts, not hatred or anger. They were beaten, both by cops and BJP goons.— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) October 11, 2026
This is not the India we want.
Tomorrow, we will march to the Supreme Court as Indians, united beyond… pic.twitter.com/9wyb3kN1kr
In a post on X, Gandhi said the march to the Supreme Court would be by Indians united beyond parties, gender, caste, community and state.
"Yesterday, the nation's young came out in Delhi to peacefully protest. They came with love in their hearts, not hatred or anger. They were beaten, both by cops and BJP goons. This is not the India we want. Tomorrow, we will march to the Supreme Court as Indians, united beyond party, gender, caste, community and state. Youth, all opposition parties, civil society groups, all those who believe in democracy and stand by the Constitution of India, will walk with us," he said in his post on Sunday.
He said they will submit a memorandum to the Chief Justice on behalf of the nation, demanding an end to vote chori, halting of SIR and the resignation of Gyanesh Kumar.
"Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, Ajit Doval and Mohan Bhagwat cannot silence India's voice. These cowards cannot intimidate us. They will have to step aside. We will march together, with love, brotherhood and patriotism. Daro mat (do not be afraid)," he also said, adding that "tomorrow all of India" will march to the Supreme Court.