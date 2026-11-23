ETV Bharat / bharat

CJI Surya Kant Recuses Himself From Hearing Plea Related To Supertech Projects

New Delhi: Chief Justice of India Surya Kant on Monday recused himself from hearing a plea related to Supertech insolvency and homebuyers' dispute, observing that one of the applicants was personally known to him.

"One of the applicants was incidentally known to me. I will have to constitute a special bench... He is remotely known to me, not my client or my relative, but known to me. Somebody should have been conscious of this fact. Why unnecessarily become a party? the CJI said.

The CJI said he will constitute a special bench to hear the matter. The development comes after the bench comprising the CJI and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana reserved its order in the matter on November 16.

During the earlier hearing, state-owned NBCC, tasked with completing 16 stalled housing projects of debt-ridden realty firm Supertech, had told the top court that it would like to exit if the homebuyers did not want its involvement.

Earlier, the apex court on February 5 upheld a National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) order asking the National Buildings Construction Corporation (NBCC) to complete 16 housing projects of Supertech Limited.

During the hearing, the top court had observed that its concern was about the homebuyers and also about who would execute these projects.

The top court had earlier come to the rescue of thousands of hassled homebuyers waiting for the delivery of their houses for almost two decades and upheld an NCLAT order asking the NBCC to complete 16 projects.

It had also restrained all the tribunals and high courts from passing any order that could lead to the stalling of the construction work to be completed by NBCC Limited.

The apex court exercised its extraordinary power under Article 142 of the Constitution to uphold the December 12, 2024 order of the NCLAT, asking the NBCC to take over the projects in the interest of homebuyers.

The bench noted that Supertech, according to many homebuyers, had booked around 51,000 houses for delivery during 2010-12. The bench had directed the NBCC to undertake the projects and complete those expeditiously as envisaged by an expert committee set up by the NCLAT.

The NCLAT, on December 12, 2024, asked the NBCC, a public sector undertaking under the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, to complete the 16 projects, comprising 49,748 homes in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Haryana and Karnataka.