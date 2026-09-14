ETV Bharat / bharat

Public Trust Is The Judiciary's Only True Currency: CJI Surya Kant

New Delhi: Chief Justice of India Surya Kant on Monday said courts earn legitimacy not through outcomes but through fairness of process, stressing that even those who lose must walk away believing the system treated them justly. He underlined that public trust is the judiciary’s only true currency and that justice must not only be done but be seen to be done.

The CJI was speaking at the Ram Jethmalani memorial lecture series here in the national capital. The theme of the event was 'Justice Seen to Be Done: Transparency and Public Trust as Pillars of the Legal System'.

"Winning, it turns out, is not really what buys a court its legitimacy, but fairness of process is. Losing a case does not, by itself, cost a court the public's trust, while being seen to act unfairly, most certainly does," said the CJI.

He said a court earns trust not by being liked, or by delivering the outcomes people wanted. The CJI said public trust, in turn, is not the same as public approval, and the difference matters greatly.

He emphasized that a court earns trust when the people who lost, who wanted an entirely different result, still walk away believing that the process which decided against them was a fair one. That is a far harder thing to earn than approval, and far more valuable, he added.

Citing the suo motu proceedings concerning an NCERT textbook, he said, "In our order, we reiterated that the Judiciary, as an institution, is not, and cannot be, averse to criticism, as fair, informed and constructive critique of judicial functioning is a legitimate and necessary feature of a vibrant constitutional democracy, contributing to institutional accountability and self-correction."

"This lies at the heart of transparency itself, for a court cannot seek the confidence of the public by placing itself beyond scrutiny; it must remain willing to be examined, questioned and, where necessary, criticised," he added.

He said courts have often felt distant, in the literal sense, and procedures have often been complicated in ways that subtly favoured those who could afford lawyers who understood them. “That is not the most comfortable thing to admit from a podium like this one. But it is true, and admitting it honestly is the only real starting point for talking about what is now changing”, he said.

The CJI said Justice must not only be done, but must be seen to be done and transparency, for a court, is not simply a matter of open doors and public hearings, though it certainly includes those things.

He said it means that the reasoning behind a decision, and not merely its result, can be examined by anyone who cares to look, including the very people the decision goes against.