Public Trust Is The Judiciary's Only True Currency: CJI Surya Kant
The CJI was speaking at the Ram Jethmalani memorial lecture series here in the national capital.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : September 14, 2026 at 9:59 PM IST
New Delhi: Chief Justice of India Surya Kant on Monday said courts earn legitimacy not through outcomes but through fairness of process, stressing that even those who lose must walk away believing the system treated them justly. He underlined that public trust is the judiciary’s only true currency and that justice must not only be done but be seen to be done.
The CJI was speaking at the Ram Jethmalani memorial lecture series here in the national capital. The theme of the event was 'Justice Seen to Be Done: Transparency and Public Trust as Pillars of the Legal System'.
"Winning, it turns out, is not really what buys a court its legitimacy, but fairness of process is. Losing a case does not, by itself, cost a court the public's trust, while being seen to act unfairly, most certainly does," said the CJI.
He said a court earns trust not by being liked, or by delivering the outcomes people wanted. The CJI said public trust, in turn, is not the same as public approval, and the difference matters greatly.
He emphasized that a court earns trust when the people who lost, who wanted an entirely different result, still walk away believing that the process which decided against them was a fair one. That is a far harder thing to earn than approval, and far more valuable, he added.
Citing the suo motu proceedings concerning an NCERT textbook, he said, "In our order, we reiterated that the Judiciary, as an institution, is not, and cannot be, averse to criticism, as fair, informed and constructive critique of judicial functioning is a legitimate and necessary feature of a vibrant constitutional democracy, contributing to institutional accountability and self-correction."
"This lies at the heart of transparency itself, for a court cannot seek the confidence of the public by placing itself beyond scrutiny; it must remain willing to be examined, questioned and, where necessary, criticised," he added.
He said courts have often felt distant, in the literal sense, and procedures have often been complicated in ways that subtly favoured those who could afford lawyers who understood them. “That is not the most comfortable thing to admit from a podium like this one. But it is true, and admitting it honestly is the only real starting point for talking about what is now changing”, he said.
The CJI said Justice must not only be done, but must be seen to be done and transparency, for a court, is not simply a matter of open doors and public hearings, though it certainly includes those things.
He said it means that the reasoning behind a decision, and not merely its result, can be examined by anyone who cares to look, including the very people the decision goes against.
He said no court, after all, can send an army to go and collect on a decree and its authority exists only for as long as people continue to believe, unforced, that it truly deserves to be obeyed.
"If that is true, and I believe with my whole heart that it is, then public trust is not decoration. It is, in fact, the only currency that authority is ever paid in, the only coin the Judiciary has ever truly held," said the CJI.
He said that trust is not something any institution can earn once and then, simply rely on forever. It has to be renewed continuously, and it is shaped far more by the accumulated, ordinary experience people have of a system, case after case, than by any single moment or judgment, he said, adding that the work of earning it is, in that sense, never really finished.
The CJI said that is why the small, unglamorous work of transparency matters just as much as any single landmark judgment.
He said it is not one reform that protects public trust and it is the cumulated weight of many honest, ordinary ones, sustained over time.
He said transparency matters because it is what makes trust possible to earn in the first place. “Seen to be done” means a fair hearing conducted honestly in the open, and it means, just as much, a system that remains willing to be examined, again and again, on whether it has kept its own word, he said.
Senior advocate Mahesh Jethmalani also spoke at the event and raised concerns over the role of “fixer lawyers” for corruption in the judiciary and tribunals, saying their identities are known within the legal fraternity and should be shared with the Supreme Court Collegium.
"There cannot be corruption in the judiciary or tribunals without fixer-lawyers who game the entire legal system by facilitating bribery. Everyone at the bar knows who they are. Their names are probably available to intelligence agencies and ought to be communicated to the Supreme Court Collegium, if not already done so," he said.
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