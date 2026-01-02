CJI Surya Kant On Two-Day Visit To Patna From Saturday
The CJI will digitally inaugurate the judges’ guest house and also attend the ‘bhumi pujan’ for the new campus of the Bihar Judicial Academy.
Published : January 2, 2026 at 7:29 PM IST
Patna: Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant will arrive in Patna on a two-day visit on Saturday, during which he will lay the foundation stones of several new buildings at the campus of the Patna High Court. Two justices of the Supreme Court will accompany him during the tour.
The CJI will lay down the foundation stones of the administrative block, hospital, alternative dispute resolution (ADR) building and auditorium, information technology building, annexe for the advocate general’s office, and a multi-level car parking facility at the high court.
Surya Kant will also digitally inaugurate the judges’ guest house at Gaya and also attend the ‘bhumi pujan’ (ground-breaking ceremony) for the new campus of the Bihar Judicial Academy at Pothahi village in Punpun block of Patna district. It will be spread across 39 acres of land.
The apex court judges who will accompany him during the visit include Justice Ahsanuddin Amanullah and Justice Rajesh Bindal. Patna High Court acting Chief Justice Sudhir Singh and other judges will also be present on the occasion.
Orissa High Court Justice and Patna High Court Chief Justice-designate Sangam Kumar Sahoo will join the programme through virtual medium. Surya Kant’s visit marks a significant step in strengthening the Patna High Court's infrastructure, improving judicial efficiency and residential facilities.
The projects are being monitored by the law department of the Bihar government, and are being constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 303 crore. Once complete, they will have a total built-up area of 46,675 metres.
The Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) building and auditorium will be spread across 8055 square metres. It will have five mediation rooms, its basement will have parking facilities for 76 cars, and it will have a seating capacity of around 1000 people at its various storeys. The multi-level car parking will be able to house 508 vehicles, and each level will have waiting rooms for drivers.
The residential campus will be spread over 1166 square metres, while the hospital will be a G+4 building with modern and emergency treatment facilities. It will cater to the judges, advocates, court employees and visitors.
