CJI Surya Kant On Two-Day Visit To Patna From Saturday

Patna: Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant will arrive in Patna on a two-day visit on Saturday, during which he will lay the foundation stones of several new buildings at the campus of the Patna High Court. Two justices of the Supreme Court will accompany him during the tour.

The CJI will lay down the foundation stones of the administrative block, hospital, alternative dispute resolution (ADR) building and auditorium, information technology building, annexe for the advocate general’s office, and a multi-level car parking facility at the high court.

Surya Kant will also digitally inaugurate the judges’ guest house at Gaya and also attend the ‘bhumi pujan’ (ground-breaking ceremony) for the new campus of the Bihar Judicial Academy at Pothahi village in Punpun block of Patna district. It will be spread across 39 acres of land.

The apex court judges who will accompany him during the visit include Justice Ahsanuddin Amanullah and Justice Rajesh Bindal. Patna High Court acting Chief Justice Sudhir Singh and other judges will also be present on the occasion.

Orissa High Court Justice and Patna High Court Chief Justice-designate Sangam Kumar Sahoo will join the programme through virtual medium. Surya Kant’s visit marks a significant step in strengthening the Patna High Court's infrastructure, improving judicial efficiency and residential facilities.