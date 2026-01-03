ETV Bharat / bharat

Capacity Building In Judicial Infrastructure Crucial To Meet Emerging Demands: CJI Surya Kant

Chief Justice of India Surya Kant during the inauguration of seven infrastructure projects on the Patna High Court premises in Patna, Bihar, Saturday, January 03, 2026. ( IANS )

Patna: Chief Justice of India Surya Kant on Saturday said that capacity building in judicial infrastructure is crucial to "meet the demands of a growing population, increasing litigation and disputes of rising complexity". Justice Kant, who is on a two-day visit to Bihar, was addressing dignitaries after laying the foundation stone for seven infrastructure projects on the Patna High Court premises.

The seven projects include an ADR building and auditorium, an IT building, an administrative building, a multi-level car parking, a hospital, a residential block for ministerial staffers of the Patna High Court, and an annexe building of the office of advocate general.

"The laying of foundation stones for the administrative block, the IT block and other facilities of the Patna High Court is very crucial. I believe this occasion assumes a deeper resonance in Bihar, which is a land that occupies a distinctive place in India's civilisational memory," Justice Kant said in his address.

Capacity building implies that the ability to evolve hinges upon the groundwork for a justice system that can meet the demands of a growing population, increasing litigation and disputes of rising complexity, the CJI said.

He asserted that Bihar's civilisational wisdom has long recognised varying dimensions of justice, adding that 'nyaya' (justice) in the state is "a lived moral idea shaped by empathy, responsibility, and social consensus". Kant stressed that courts need to be equipped with the support that allows "judicial authority to be exercised meaningfully".