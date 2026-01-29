ETV Bharat / bharat

CJI Surya Kant Launches Digital Initiatives To Reduce Pendency, Enhance Operational Efficiency

New Delhi: Chief Justice of India Surya Kant on Thursday announced a series of technology-driven administrative initiatives aimed at enhancing operational efficiency in the judiciary and reducing pendency of cases.

The CJI, at the outset of the day’s proceedings, made the announcement. “There is some good news. We are trying to harness AI to increase operational efficiency and reduce case pendency.

“We have launched a digital partnership with various high courts, which will have a platform that will alter the status of cases as per orders from different courts and trial court order…” Under the system, trial court orders and high court directions will be digitally updated and reflected across courts, creating a comprehensive repository of case pendency at both the high court and Supreme Court levels. The CJI also announced the launch of an integrated online payment system for administrative purposes.