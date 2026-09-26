CJI Surya Kant Flags 20 Percent Of Teens At Drug Abuse Risk; Calls For Holistic Substance Abuse Rehab
Surya Kant emphasised confidentiality, dignity, and a sense of self-worth as prime considerations in the rehab process
By Dev Raj
Published : September 26, 2026 at 4:54 PM IST
Patna: Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant pointed out on Saturday that over 20 percent of teenagers in the country were at ‘moderate to high’ risk of drug abuse, but cautioned that children who fall prey to narcotic substances should not be treated just as a number.
The CJI asserted that the different circumstances leading to their straying should be recognised and addressed along with holistic efforts for restoring their childhood and rehabilitation. He called for building a system where protection of a child did not end with rescue, treatment did not end with discharge, and rehabilitation did not end with his return to drug abuse.
"A recent study published in 'Lancet Regional Health – Southeast Asia' in August 2026, estimates that more than one in five teenagers in India are at ‘moderate to high’ risk of substance abuse. Their finding reminds us that the issue is neither confined to a small section of children nor is it of marginal concern. It calls for an approach that recognises the particular needs of young people and responds with care, prevention and sustained efforts," Surya Kant said.
He added that the numbers were important but did not tell the whole story because behind every figure was a child whose circumstances differed. "They may have encountered drugs due to peer influence, growing up in a place where substance abuse was already present, neglect, abuse, homelessness, and deprivation."
Some may have dropped out of school; others may have remained in school but withdrew from family and community life, explained Surya Kant. "Different pathways into vulnerability call for responses that recognise those differences. This is why we must resist the tendency to define a child by a problem that has brought him before us," Surya Kant said.
The CJI was speaking on the topic of 'Childhood beyond drugs: Protection, care and restoration' under the Pataliputra Pagya Pravah lecture series organised by the Lok Bhavan (Governor’s House) here in the state capital.
Continuing his address Surya Kant asserted that the law must respond firmly to those who exploit children and circulate drugs, but when the system encounters a child struggling with substance abuse, the questions are different.
"Safety, treatment, counselling, and rehabilitation. In the case of a vulnerable child, justice must ask how to ensure one period of difficulty does not become the defining story of their entire life. This is where the idea of restoring childhood becomes important," he said.
Stressing that restoration did not mean turning the clock back or pretending that the child has not experienced harm, the CJI said it meant creating conditions in which he can once again experience childhood, including education, relationships, play, trust, and the confidence of a future beyond the present difficulties.
"Restoration must begin as early as possible. Family, schools, teachers, health professionals, and community workers are often the first to notice changes in the behaviour of a child. When intervention becomes necessary, it must be appropriate to his age and circumstances. Deaddiction cannot be just a purely clinical exercise. Medical assistance may be necessary, but so counselling, mental health support, a safe living environment, and sustained engagement with the child and family. Treatment can address the immediate difficulty, but restoration requires us to ask, what the child will return to, when the treatment is over," the CJI added.
Asserting that the question naturally leads us from treatment to education, family, and community, the top judge of the apex court said that education must be central to the restoration process, because a child removed from the harmful environment but permanently separated from school may simply exchange one jeopardy for another.
"Schools provide routine, relationships, structure, and belonging. For many children it is the place where they first imagine the future for themselves," he added.
Surya Kant pointed out that the third important aspect of the restoration process was family support, but the real question in this regard was whether that environment was safe, stable, and able to support recovery. If the family itself was a source of neglect, violence or substance abuse, returning the child to it without addressing the circumstances will not facilitate reintegration.
"Protection sometimes requires bringing the child back to the family, and at other times requires finding a safe alternative. A child’s welfare must remain the guiding consideration. The Juvenile Justice Boards or the children's courts may play a very vital role in this regard," he said.
Terming 'aftercare' as the most easily overlooked stage in the restoration and rehabilitation of a child who has suffered substance abuse, the CJI said it was so because it began after the immediate crisis appeared to have passed.
"A child may return to school or home, but may remain in a precarious situation because recovery is rarely a straight line. The objective of our intervention must not be limited only to ending the substance abuse for a period. It must be to help the child again to find a meaningful place within family, school and community life," he added.
Surya Kant emphasised confidentiality, dignity, and a sense of self-worth as prime considerations in the rehab process, as a child should not have to carry a permanent label due to a period of vulnerability.
"Prevention, early identification, treatment, education, family support, rehabilitation, and aftercare are parts of one chain. If any link is missing, the child may fall through the gap between institutions. The real measure of rehabilitation is not whether treatment is complete, but whether the child can resume education, rebuild relationships and take part in community life," the CJI said.
He added that reintegration does not mean the physical return of a child to home or school, but the restoration of their place within it, received by the community without any stigma.
Talking about whose responsibility it was to ensure that the chain did not break, Surya Kant asserted that institutional coordination was not merely administrative convenience, but a condition for meaningful child protection – with the judiciary, government, police, health, education system, child care institutions, legal aid authorities, academia, and civil society each being part of the answer.
Speaking in the same vein, he added that no single institution could provide the whole response and the purpose of bringing them together is that a child never loses access to assistance while moving from one institution to another.
"I personally feel legal services institutions have an especially important role to play. Access to justice begins well before a matter reaches the courtroom. Recognising the signs of a distressed child, connecting them to the right service, and ensuring that the protection available under the law actually reaches the child are what makes justice meaningful in practice," the CJI said.
"The focus should be on ensuring that a child does not lose the opportunity to grow," he added and appealed to work together towards a system where no child is reduced to a diagnosis, a case number, or a past mistake.
"Let us build a system where protection does not end with rescue, treatment does not end with discharge, and rehabilitation does not end with return," he said.
Bihar governor links national security and drug abuse
Bihar governor Lieutenant General (Retd.) Syed Ata Hasnain, set the ball rolling at the lecture by pointing out that drug abuse was usually discussed through the prisms of crime, policing, trafficking and public health, but when the person affected is a child, the perspective must change – as it is a young life whose education might be interrupted, family relationships may be breaking down, and whose future may be gradually slipping away.
He flagged ‘national security’ as the other dimension of drug abuse and recollected that his years in uniform taught him that national security was ultimately about the strength and resilience of society.
"Drugs attack precisely that resilience. Punjab offers us a sobering lesson. There was a period when the widespread effects of drug abuse were visible even to those of us in the armed forces. We encountered young men whose physical condition sometimes reflected a larger social problem. For a state with such a proud military tradition, that was indeed very deeply worrying," Hasnain said.
The Bihar governor termed "reintegration" as the most important word in the context and said that rescue and treatment cannot be the end of the process.
"The child has to return to education, family, and community with dignity and hope. No single institution can address this challenge alone," he added, before inviting the CJI to deliver his address.
Patna High Court chief Justice V. Kameswar Rao, Justice Sudhir Singh, and other judges were present on the occasion. Chief secretary Pratyaya Amrit, additional chief secretary Dipak Kumar Singh, and advocate general S.D. Sanjay were also present on the occasion.
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