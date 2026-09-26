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CJI Surya Kant Flags 20 Percent Of Teens At Drug Abuse Risk; Calls For Holistic Substance Abuse Rehab

Chief Justice of India Surya Kant with Bihar governor Lieutenant General (Retd) Syed Ata Hasnain at the Pataliputra Pragya Pravah lecture held at the Lok Bhavan in Patna on Saturday. ( ETV Bharat )

Patna: Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant pointed out on Saturday that over 20 percent of teenagers in the country were at ‘moderate to high’ risk of drug abuse, but cautioned that children who fall prey to narcotic substances should not be treated just as a number.

The CJI asserted that the different circumstances leading to their straying should be recognised and addressed along with holistic efforts for restoring their childhood and rehabilitation. He called for building a system where protection of a child did not end with rescue, treatment did not end with discharge, and rehabilitation did not end with his return to drug abuse.

"A recent study published in 'Lancet Regional Health – Southeast Asia' in August 2026, estimates that more than one in five teenagers in India are at ‘moderate to high’ risk of substance abuse. Their finding reminds us that the issue is neither confined to a small section of children nor is it of marginal concern. It calls for an approach that recognises the particular needs of young people and responds with care, prevention and sustained efforts," Surya Kant said.

Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant (ETV Bharat)

He added that the numbers were important but did not tell the whole story because behind every figure was a child whose circumstances differed. "They may have encountered drugs due to peer influence, growing up in a place where substance abuse was already present, neglect, abuse, homelessness, and deprivation."

Some may have dropped out of school; others may have remained in school but withdrew from family and community life, explained Surya Kant. "Different pathways into vulnerability call for responses that recognise those differences. This is why we must resist the tendency to define a child by a problem that has brought him before us," Surya Kant said.

The CJI was speaking on the topic of 'Childhood beyond drugs: Protection, care and restoration' under the Pataliputra Pagya Pravah lecture series organised by the Lok Bhavan (Governor’s House) here in the state capital.

Continuing his address Surya Kant asserted that the law must respond firmly to those who exploit children and circulate drugs, but when the system encounters a child struggling with substance abuse, the questions are different.

"Safety, treatment, counselling, and rehabilitation. In the case of a vulnerable child, justice must ask how to ensure one period of difficulty does not become the defining story of their entire life. This is where the idea of restoring childhood becomes important," he said.

Chief Justice of India Surya Kant with Bihar governor Lieutenant General (Retd) Syed Ata Hasnain at the Pataliputra Pragya Pravah lecture held at the Lok Bhavan in Patna on Saturday. (ETV Bharat)

Stressing that restoration did not mean turning the clock back or pretending that the child has not experienced harm, the CJI said it meant creating conditions in which he can once again experience childhood, including education, relationships, play, trust, and the confidence of a future beyond the present difficulties.

"Restoration must begin as early as possible. Family, schools, teachers, health professionals, and community workers are often the first to notice changes in the behaviour of a child. When intervention becomes necessary, it must be appropriate to his age and circumstances. Deaddiction cannot be just a purely clinical exercise. Medical assistance may be necessary, but so counselling, mental health support, a safe living environment, and sustained engagement with the child and family. Treatment can address the immediate difficulty, but restoration requires us to ask, what the child will return to, when the treatment is over," the CJI added.

Asserting that the question naturally leads us from treatment to education, family, and community, the top judge of the apex court said that education must be central to the restoration process, because a child removed from the harmful environment but permanently separated from school may simply exchange one jeopardy for another.

Chief Justice of India Surya Kant with Bihar governor Lieutenant General (Retd) Syed Ata Hasnain at the Pataliputra Pragya Pravah lecture held at the Lok Bhavan in Patna on Saturday. (ETV Bharat)

"Schools provide routine, relationships, structure, and belonging. For many children it is the place where they first imagine the future for themselves," he added.

Surya Kant pointed out that the third important aspect of the restoration process was family support, but the real question in this regard was whether that environment was safe, stable, and able to support recovery. If the family itself was a source of neglect, violence or substance abuse, returning the child to it without addressing the circumstances will not facilitate reintegration.