ETV Bharat / bharat

CJI Surya Kant Denies, Condemns Casteist Statement On Social Media Attributed To Him

New Delhi: In an unusual outburst, Chief Justice of India Surya Kant on Saturday condemned and denied a casteist statement attributed to him, calling it a “vile, brazen and mischievous” concoction.

“To manufacture a fictitious quote, and to attribute it to the highest judicial office of the land, is an act of rank dishonesty, deliberate social incitement, and contempt for constitutional values,” CJI Surya Kant said in a statement to PTI.

“Such reckless conduct strikes at the very foundation of public trust in the judiciary and the rule of law,” the statement said.

He was referring to certain posts currently in wide circulation on social media platforms, and specifically mentioned an account by the name @UnreservedMERIT on X.