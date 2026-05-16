Totally Baseless To Suggest That I Criticised Youth Of Country: CJI Surya Kant Clarifies His 'Parasites' Remarks
The apex court on Friday strongly criticised what it termed as increasing and unwarranted attacks on the judiciary and the legal system.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : May 16, 2026 at 3:51 PM IST|
Updated : May 16, 2026 at 4:01 PM IST
New Delhi: Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant on Saturday clarified his 'parasites' remarks, saying it was totally baseless to suggest that he criticised the youth of the country.
The apex court on Friday strongly criticised what it termed as increasing and unwarranted attacks on the judiciary and the legal system. CJI Surya Kant observed that some unemployed youngsters turn into "media, social media, RTI activists and other activists" and begin targeting institutions.
CJI, in a statement issued here, said, "I am pained to read how a section of the media has misquoted my oral observations made during the hearing of a frivolous case yesterday. What I had specifically criticised were those who have entered professions like the Bar (legal profession) with the aid of fake and bogus degrees".
"Similar persons have sneaked into the media, social media, and other noble professions as well, and hence, they are like parasites. It is totally baseless to suggest that I criticised the youth of our nation. Not only am I proud of our present and future human resource, but every youth of India inspires me," the CJI clarified.
"It is not an exaggeration to say that Indian youth have great regard and respect for me, and I too see them as the pillars of a developed India," quipped the CJI.
The bench led by the CJI and comprising Justice Joymalya Bagchi on Friday had made this observation during the hearing of a plea relating to the conferment of senior advocate designation.
Criticising the petitioner’s conduct, the bench observed that the designation of a senior advocate is a distinction "conferred" by the court, not something to be actively pursued through litigation.
The bench also slammed the language the petitioner allegedly used on Facebook. The bench observed that such conduct was inconsistent with the discipline expected from members of the legal profession. The bench was hearing a petition filed by advocate Sanjay Dubey seeking contempt action over the alleged delay by the Delhi High Court in implementing the Supreme Court’s guidelines governing the designation of senior advocates.
"There are youngsters like cockroaches, who don’t get any employment or have any place in the profession. Some of them become media, some of them become social media, RTI activists and other activists, and they start attacking everyone,” the CJI observed.
The bench further observed that there were already "parasites" in society attacking institutions and asked the petitioner, whether he wishes to "join hands with them".