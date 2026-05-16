ETV Bharat / bharat

Totally Baseless To Suggest That I Criticised Youth Of Country: CJI Surya Kant Clarifies His 'Parasites' Remarks

New Delhi: Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant on Saturday clarified his 'parasites' remarks, saying it was totally baseless to suggest that he criticised the youth of the country.

The apex court on Friday strongly criticised what it termed as increasing and unwarranted attacks on the judiciary and the legal system. CJI Surya Kant observed that some unemployed youngsters turn into "media, social media, RTI activists and other activists" and begin targeting institutions.

CJI, in a statement issued here, said, "I am pained to read how a section of the media has misquoted my oral observations made during the hearing of a frivolous case yesterday. What I had specifically criticised were those who have entered professions like the Bar (legal profession) with the aid of fake and bogus degrees".

"Similar persons have sneaked into the media, social media, and other noble professions as well, and hence, they are like parasites. It is totally baseless to suggest that I criticised the youth of our nation. Not only am I proud of our present and future human resource, but every youth of India inspires me," the CJI clarified.

"It is not an exaggeration to say that Indian youth have great regard and respect for me, and I too see them as the pillars of a developed India," quipped the CJI.