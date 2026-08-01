ETV Bharat / bharat

CJI Surya Kant Cautions Against Leaving Online Mediation Entirely To AI

Jaipur: Chief Justice of India Surya Kant on Friday cautioned against leaving online mediation entirely to artificial intelligence, saying AI may carry a human voice but cannot display "human empathy and apology". He said that online mediation should be conducted predominantly by trained mediators.

Addressing the inaugural session of the Commonwealth Peace Mediation Conference 2026 in Jaipur, the CJI said technology and online dispute resolution could help extend mediation services to the remotest corners of the Commonwealth but human intervention would remain indispensable.

"I welcome that pragmatic idea, but with one caution that you can effectively address through your software mechanism. Online mediation may not be left entirely to AI-based software.

"They may carry a human voice but won't be able to display human empathy and apology. I recommend that online mediation should be conducted predominantly by trained mediators only," he said. The CJI also said that mediation should no longer be viewed as subordinate to litigation.

"Mediation must no longer be treated as a lesser cousin of litigation, waiting outside the courtroom for its turn," he said. "It has earned, through the persistence of practitioners like many of you and also now with the statutory backup of the Mediation Act, a seat at the same table as the court. The two are not competitors; they are complimentary to each other," he added.

Describing the relationship between courts and mediation, Chief Justice Kant said, "The court gives us certainty, precedent, and the final word when all else fails. Mediation gives us the space to write our own ending, before the last word ever needs to be spoken."

He said peace and the rule of law should not be viewed as opposing concepts. "Peace is not the absence of law. Peace is one of law's finest achievements," he said.

He said that despite mediation being applied across a wide range of disputes, from neighbourhood disagreements to international conflicts, the fundamental principles remained unchanged. "Somebody has to listen more than they speak. Somebody has to translate anger into interest, and interest into an option that both sides can live with," the CJI said.

He said that mediation is not a soft skill but one of the hardest skills that the legal profession asks of anyone to learn through vigorous training and self-acquired experience.