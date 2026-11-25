ETV Bharat / bharat

CJI Surya Kant Calls For Greater Representation Of Women In Legal Profession

New Delhi: Chief Justice of India Justice Surya Kant has called for greater representation of women in the legal profession, asking senior advocates to ensure that at least one-third of junior lawyers in their chambers are women.

Addressing the inaugural Smt Shashi Prabha Singh Memorial Awards ceremony at the Siri Fort Sports Complex here, the CJI on Wednesday also stressed the need to appoint more women as panel lawyers to strengthen their participation and representation at the Bar.

The awards, instituted in memory of the late mother of senior advocate and former Supreme Court Bar Association president Vikas Singh, were presented to four young women advocates in recognition of their potential and contributions to litigation.

The initiative also aims to provide financial assistance to help them advance their legal careers. The CJI underscored the imperative to create equitable opportunities for women in the legal profession. He urged that every senior advocate engaging juniors should ensure that at least one out of every three juniors in their chambers is a woman advocate.

Lawyer Monika Dhiman received the Nyaya Prabha Ratna award, while Huma Anjum and Priyanshi Kumari were jointly honoured with the Nyaya Prabha Gaurav award. Lawyer Kavana Rao received the Nyaya Prabha Samman.

The awards were presented as part of the memorial cricket tournament, which brought together members of the Supreme Court and Delhi High Court judiciary, advocates and journalists. Legendary cricketer and India's 1983 World Cup-winning captain Kapil Dev attended the event as the guest of honour and inaugurated the tournament.