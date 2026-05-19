ETV Bharat / bharat

CJI: Right To Peaceful Protest, Not Street Chaos

New Delhi: The Chief Justice of India(CJI), Surya Kant, on Tuesday observed that while the right to peaceful and lawful protest is fundamental, it must not spill over into threats or disruptions of public order.

The bench led by the CJI made this observation while responding to concerns that criminal cases were being filed against young individuals protesting. The bench refused to entertain a plea seeking direction to the Centre to take a time-bound decision on the Maharashtra government’s proposal regarding the renaming of the Navi Mumbai International Airport.

The CJI observed that everyone has the right to protest within the bounds of law, but they must not take to the streets in a manner that endangers law and order or inconveniences the common man. The bench, also comprising Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi, was hearing a plea filed by 'Prakashjhot Samajik Sanstha' challenging a Bombay High Court order.

The Maharashtra government had proposed to rename the Navi Mumbai International Airport as ‘Lokneta D B Patil Navi Mumbai International Airport’. The petitioner sought a time-bound decision from the Centre with regard to the state government's proposal. “This will amount to indulging in policy making,” the bench told the counsel appearing for the petitioner organisation.