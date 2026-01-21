ETV Bharat / bharat

'Aur Kitna Sukhaoge Sukhna Lake Ko', CJI Says Iconic Chandigarh Lake On Verge Of Destruction

New Delhi: The Chief Justice of India, Surya Kant, on Wednesday minced no words in criticising the collusion and connivance between bureaucrats and some political entities in Punjab, which has led to the drying up of Chandigarh's iconic lake, saying “Aur kitna sukhaoge Sukhna lake ko”.

A bench of the CJI and justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi was hearing interim applications filed in the pending 1995 PIL titled 'In Re: TN Godavarman Thirumulpad'.

During the proceedings, a lawyer mentioned the Sukhna Lake matter before the bench led by the CJI. The CJI orally remarked, “Aur kitna sukhaoge Sukhna lake ko? The lawyer did not respond. “There are unauthorised constructions in collusion and connivance with bureaucrats in Chandigarh and some political entities in Punjab. The lake is at the verge of destruction….builder mafia operating”, said the CJI. However, the lawyer who mentioned the matter did not respond.