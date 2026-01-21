'Aur Kitna Sukhaoge Sukhna Lake Ko', CJI Says Iconic Chandigarh Lake On Verge Of Destruction
Chief Justice of India Surya Kant expressed concern over the drying up of Sukhna lake as a result of collusion between builder mafias and bureaucrats.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : January 21, 2026 at 5:14 PM IST
New Delhi: The Chief Justice of India, Surya Kant, on Wednesday minced no words in criticising the collusion and connivance between bureaucrats and some political entities in Punjab, which has led to the drying up of Chandigarh's iconic lake, saying “Aur kitna sukhaoge Sukhna lake ko”.
A bench of the CJI and justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi was hearing interim applications filed in the pending 1995 PIL titled 'In Re: TN Godavarman Thirumulpad'.
During the proceedings, a lawyer mentioned the Sukhna Lake matter before the bench led by the CJI. The CJI orally remarked, “Aur kitna sukhaoge Sukhna lake ko? The lawyer did not respond. “There are unauthorised constructions in collusion and connivance with bureaucrats in Chandigarh and some political entities in Punjab. The lake is at the verge of destruction….builder mafia operating”, said the CJI. However, the lawyer who mentioned the matter did not respond.
Earlier, the apex court had wondered why all the matters concerning forests and lakes are coming before it, bypassing the high courts, too, in the form of interim applications in a pending PIL of 1995.
Previously, the apex court had asked additional solicitor general Aishwarya Bhati, appearing for the Centre, and senior lawyer K Parmeswar, who has been assisting the court as an amicus curiae in the forest matter, to apprise it of local issues which can be dealt with by the high courts.
Litigation around Chandigarh's Sukhna lake primarily involves the high court's efforts to protect its catchment area from encroachment, ordering demolition of structures in the protected zone in 2020.
