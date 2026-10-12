Rights For The Powerful Alone Are Mere Privilege, Justice Must Reach The Powerless: CJI Kant
The CJI said that the NHRC has disposed of more than 23 lakh cases, with the disposal rate exceeding 98 per cent.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : October 12, 2026 at 4:16 PM IST
New Delhi: Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant on Monday cautioned that a right that works for the powerful but fails the powerless is not a right at all; it is a privilege with better branding.
Speaking at the 33rd Foundation Day of the National Human Rights Commission at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi, he said the true test of a rights institution lies not in the number of cases it decides but in whether it can be heard by those least able to speak for themselves, adding that courts must step in whenever constitutional rights are violated.
The CJI said our Constitution asks us a very practical question, and it is this: how does the last person in the line live? A right that works for the powerful but fails the powerless is not a right in the true sense. "It is a privilege with better branding. The true measure of a human rights institution is therefore not only the number of cases it decides, but whether it can be heard by those who are least able to make themselves heard," said the CJI.
He added that it is the undertrial prisoner who has never met their advocate, the migrant worker who carries no papers, the elderly person abandoned by family, the person with a disability who finds every door locked, and the woman who works from dawn to dusk yet remains invisible to the systems meant to protect her.
"This is where the Human Rights Commissions, particularly the State Commissions, have a significant role to play," he said, adding that in a country as large and diverse as India, the experience of rights is often determined not in the capital, but in a remote village, a particular neighbourhood or even the household.
He said state commissions are often closer to the ground where the violation occurs. They can hear a complaint in the language in which it is made, reach the place where it has occurred and understand the local circumstances in which it has taken place, he stressed, adding that proximity gives them not merely an administrative advantage, but a life-altering responsibility.
The CJI commended the NHRC for pairing this celebration with a national conference on ‘Water as the Elixir of Life: Advancing Human Dignity through the Right to Water’.
He underscored that access to safe and reliable water is central to human rights, warning that a dry pipe or contaminated supply is no service but "a threat to life and health." He said a pipe that runs dry cannot fulfil the promise that the pipe represents and water contaminated with arsenic, fluoride or other harmful substances is not a service; it is a threat to life and health.
"Government must build and maintain the systems through which water reaches people. Courts must intervene when constitutional rights are violated. Human Rights Commissions must investigate complaints, identify systemic failures and ensure that concerns which may otherwise remain invisible receive institutional attention," he said.
He said the right to water must therefore be understood not only as a right of the present, but as a responsibility towards the future. If human rights are ultimately about protecting human dignity, then that protection must extend across time, he added. “We must leave the posterity not merely a constitution that promises rights, but a country in which those rights remain possible to enjoy”, he said.
The CJI said the NHRC has grown into a "trusted address" for the aggrieved and the true measure of a human rights institution is not only the number of cases it decides, but whether it can be heard by those who are least able to make themselves heard.
"Thirty-three years ago, Parliament created this Commission to stand guard over human dignity. In the years since, it has grown from a new idea into a trusted address for the aggrieved," he said.
Referring to the NHRC’s interventions in cases involving custodial torture or deaths, bonded labour, industrial exposure to silicosis and protection of rights of marginalised communities, the CJI said they demonstrate that human rights protection must go beyond identifying a violation.
The CJI said that in its 33 years, the NHRC has registered over 24 lakh cases and disposed of more than 23 lakh cases, with the disposal rate exceeding 98 per cent.
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