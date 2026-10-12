ETV Bharat / bharat

Rights For The Powerful Alone Are Mere Privilege, Justice Must Reach The Powerless: CJI Kant

New Delhi: Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant on Monday cautioned that a right that works for the powerful but fails the powerless is not a right at all; it is a privilege with better branding.

Speaking at the 33rd Foundation Day of the National Human Rights Commission at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi, he said the true test of a rights institution lies not in the number of cases it decides but in whether it can be heard by those least able to speak for themselves, adding that courts must step in whenever constitutional rights are violated.

The CJI said our Constitution asks us a very practical question, and it is this: how does the last person in the line live? A right that works for the powerful but fails the powerless is not a right in the true sense. "It is a privilege with better branding. The true measure of a human rights institution is therefore not only the number of cases it decides, but whether it can be heard by those who are least able to make themselves heard," said the CJI.

He added that it is the undertrial prisoner who has never met their advocate, the migrant worker who carries no papers, the elderly person abandoned by family, the person with a disability who finds every door locked, and the woman who works from dawn to dusk yet remains invisible to the systems meant to protect her.

"This is where the Human Rights Commissions, particularly the State Commissions, have a significant role to play," he said, adding that in a country as large and diverse as India, the experience of rights is often determined not in the capital, but in a remote village, a particular neighbourhood or even the household.

He said state commissions are often closer to the ground where the violation occurs. They can hear a complaint in the language in which it is made, reach the place where it has occurred and understand the local circumstances in which it has taken place, he stressed, adding that proximity gives them not merely an administrative advantage, but a life-altering responsibility.

The CJI commended the NHRC for pairing this celebration with a national conference on ‘Water as the Elixir of Life: Advancing Human Dignity through the Right to Water’.

He underscored that access to safe and reliable water is central to human rights, warning that a dry pipe or contaminated supply is no service but "a threat to life and health." He said a pipe that runs dry cannot fulfil the promise that the pipe represents and water contaminated with arsenic, fluoride or other harmful substances is not a service; it is a threat to life and health.