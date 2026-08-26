ETV Bharat / bharat

CJI Notes Justice Mehta’s Letters, Insists Allegations Must Follow Institutional Route

Chief Justice of India Justice Surya Kant addresses the inauguration of the 11th BRICS+ Legal Forum, in New Delhi, Saturday, Aug. 22, 2026 ( PTI )

New Delhi: Chief Justice of India Surya Kant on Wednesday said he has already taken note of the concerns raised in letters by Justice Sandeep Mehta, who alleged acting Chief Justice Sanjeev Prakash Sharma of misusing administrative authority and urged the appointment of a Chief Justice from outside Rajasthan.

The CJI underscored that allegations against a sitting judge must be addressed strictly through the established institutional mechanism.

The CJI said that he and the other members of the collegium are already working on the appointment of chief justices in the remaining high courts.

"He has already taken note of the concerns raised in the letters written by Justice Sandeep Mehta, while stressing that allegations against a sitting judge must be dealt with strictly through the established institutional mechanism," said a press statement.

"The CJI maintained that the contents of the letters cannot be adjudicated in the public domain and that the concerned judge must be given a fair opportunity to place his response before any conclusion is reached. “The fact that allegations have been made, therefore, cannot by itself be treated as a finding against the judge," said the statement.