CJI Notes Justice Mehta’s Letters, Insists Allegations Must Follow Institutional Route
The CJI underscored that allegations against a sitting judge must be addressed strictly through the established institutional mechanism.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : August 26, 2026 at 10:50 PM IST
New Delhi: Chief Justice of India Surya Kant on Wednesday said he has already taken note of the concerns raised in letters by Justice Sandeep Mehta, who alleged acting Chief Justice Sanjeev Prakash Sharma of misusing administrative authority and urged the appointment of a Chief Justice from outside Rajasthan.
The CJI underscored that allegations against a sitting judge must be addressed strictly through the established institutional mechanism.
The CJI said that he and the other members of the collegium are already working on the appointment of chief justices in the remaining high courts.
"He has already taken note of the concerns raised in the letters written by Justice Sandeep Mehta, while stressing that allegations against a sitting judge must be dealt with strictly through the established institutional mechanism," said a press statement.
"The CJI maintained that the contents of the letters cannot be adjudicated in the public domain and that the concerned judge must be given a fair opportunity to place his response before any conclusion is reached. “The fact that allegations have been made, therefore, cannot by itself be treated as a finding against the judge," said the statement.
The matter, he added, is being examined at the appropriate level, and the process will take into account the material placed by Justice Mehta as well as Justice Sharma's response.
"Any decision regarding the continuation, transfer or other administrative action concerning the acting Chief Justice would be taken by the competent institutional authority after due consideration of the material. The CJI also emphasised that the Supreme Court cannot allow individual complaints concerning judges to be determined through competing claims in the media”, said the statement.
Justice Sandeep Mehta, in a series of letters, has urged Chief Justice of India Surya Kant to immediately appoint a Chief Justice from outside Rajasthan, alleging that acting Chief Justice Sanjeev Prakash Sharma is misusing his administrative authority.
Justice Mehta wrote three letters dated August 2, 10, and 17. Justice Mehta accused Justice Sharma of maladministration and alleged that he has been exercising his powers as master of the roster to selectively move cases to his own bench.