Ram Temple Donation Theft: CJI-Led Bench To Hear All 3 Pleas Seeking CBI Probe, Accountability
The pleas allege that opaque handling by temple trust has undermined faith, sentiments and confidence of devotees; seek constitutional safeguards, complete statement of donations.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : July 10, 2026 at 2:09 PM IST
New Delhi: A three-judge bench of the Supreme Court led by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant will hear three petitions regarding the Ayodhya Ram Temple donation theft, misappropriation, and embezzlement, when the court reopens on July 13.
Two of these petitions — filed by advocates Ajay Kumar Rai and Dinesh Kumar Yadav, and by RJD MP Sudhakar Singh through advocate Satyam Singh Rajput — demand a CBI investigation. They argue that the Yogi government, Uttar Pradesh Police and the state Special Investigation Team (SIT) cannot be relied upon for a fair, transparent and impartial probe.
A vacation bench of the Supreme Court declined an urgent hearing in the matter last month, but assured listing it as soon as the court reopens on July 13.
The plea filed by the RJD MP seeks a CBI probe into the alleged donation theft at the Ayodhya Ram Mandir. It also seeks a direction to the temple trust to place before the court a complete statement of all donations in the form of money and valuables received since its formation on February 5, 2020.
The plea contends that it raises issues of exceptional public importance concerning the administration of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, protection of offerings made by millions of devotees, and preservation of public confidence in one of the country's most revered religious institutions. The plea stresses the need for constitutional safeguards to ensure that the ongoing investigation into allegations concerning the handling of devotees' offerings is fair, independent, and inspires national confidence.
The plea urges the Apex court to direct Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust to provide a complete statement of all donations, offerings and contributions received by it since its constitution, including cash donations, bank transfers, digital payments, foreign contributions, donations in kind, gold, silver and other valuables, along with particulars of their accounting, custody and utilisation.
The second plea, filed by the two advocates, Ajay Kumar Rai and Dinesh Kumar Yadav, contend that the opaque handling of funds by an institution serving in a fiduciary capacity, directly undermines the faith, sentiments, and confidence of countless devotees and the public, who have voluntarily contributed to the construction of the Bhagwan Shri Ram Temple in Ayodhya.
“The truthfulness or otherwise of the allegations pertaining to the reported missing funds, accounting irregularities and other financial discrepancies concerning the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust can be ascertained only through a comprehensive, independent and professional investigation conducted by an agency possessing specialised expertise, adequate resources, technical capabilities and an established institutional framework for investigation of complex financial and economic offences,” says the plea.
The third petition, filed by lawyer Narendra Kumar Goswami, seeks a declaration that offerings made by devotees to Shri Ram Lalla Virajman at Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir in Ayodhya, including cash, gold, silver, jewellery, valuables and digital donations — are sacred trust property, requiring transparent, accountable and fiduciary handling.
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- Ram Temple Donation 'Theft' Has Tarnished India's Image: Akhilesh Yadav
- Ram Temple Donation Theft Row: Court Grants Police Remand Of 3 Accused
- Ram Mandir Donation 'Theft': SIT Flags Serious Lapses In Security, Around 70 Suspicious Instances Of Employees Concealing Cash
- Ram Temple Donation 'Theft': RJD MP Moves SC Seeking CBI Probe, Release Of Complete Donation Statement