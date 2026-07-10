ETV Bharat / bharat

Ram Temple Donation Theft: CJI-Led Bench To Hear All 3 Pleas Seeking CBI Probe, Accountability

New Delhi: A three-judge bench of the Supreme Court led by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant will hear three petitions regarding the Ayodhya Ram Temple donation theft, misappropriation, and embezzlement, when the court reopens on July 13.

Two of these petitions — filed by advocates Ajay Kumar Rai and Dinesh Kumar Yadav, and by RJD MP Sudhakar Singh through advocate Satyam Singh Rajput — demand a CBI investigation. They argue that the Yogi government, Uttar Pradesh Police and the state Special Investigation Team (SIT) cannot be relied upon for a fair, transparent and impartial probe.

A vacation bench of the Supreme Court declined an urgent hearing in the matter last month, but assured listing it as soon as the court reopens on July 13.

The plea filed by the RJD MP seeks a CBI probe into the alleged donation theft at the Ayodhya Ram Mandir. It also seeks a direction to the temple trust to place before the court a complete statement of all donations in the form of money and valuables received since its formation on February 5, 2020.

The plea contends that it raises issues of exceptional public importance concerning the administration of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, protection of offerings made by millions of devotees, and preservation of public confidence in one of the country's most revered religious institutions. The plea stresses the need for constitutional safeguards to ensure that the ongoing investigation into allegations concerning the handling of devotees' offerings is fair, independent, and inspires national confidence.