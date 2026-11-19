ETV Bharat / bharat

CJI Launches Book On China, Stresses Need For Deeper Understanding Of Neighbouring Nations

New Delhi: Chief Justice of India Justice Surya Kant on Thursday launched 'Revisiting the Chinese Screen', authored by a former IAS officer, and emphasised the importance of developing a deeper understanding of neighbouring countries in an increasingly interconnected world.

Addressing the function organised for launching the book authored by R N Prasher here, the CJI said books that explain one nation to another serve an important purpose, particularly at a time when developments in any part of the world have immediate repercussions across national boundaries.

Highlighting the centuries-old civilisational links between India and China, he recalled the journeys of Chinese Buddhist pilgrims Fa-Hien and Hiuen Tsang to India in search of knowledge. "If one monk's record could prove so valuable to posterity, the need to understand our neighbours and the wider world is greater still today, when events in any corner of the globe reverberate almost at once in every other," he said.

Justice Kant also underlined the relevance of Article 51A(h) of the Constitution, which makes it a fundamental duty of every citizen to develop scientific temper, humanism and the spirit of inquiry and reform.

"Our Constitution recognises this, as Article 51A(h) makes it a fundamental duty of every citizen 'to develop the scientific temper, humanism and the spirit of inquiry and reform'. There is, I think, a pleasing symmetry in a former teacher of science encouraging all of us to honour it," he said.

The CJI particularly referred to Hiuen Tsang's detailed accounts, which helped historians locate the ruins of the ancient Nalanda University centuries later.