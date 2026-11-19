CJI Launches Book On China, Stresses Need For Deeper Understanding Of Neighbouring Nations
The CJI referred to Hiuen Tsang's detailed accounts, which helped historians locate the ruins of the ancient Nalanda University centuries later.
By PTI
Published : November 19, 2026 at 9:00 PM IST
New Delhi: Chief Justice of India Justice Surya Kant on Thursday launched 'Revisiting the Chinese Screen', authored by a former IAS officer, and emphasised the importance of developing a deeper understanding of neighbouring countries in an increasingly interconnected world.
Addressing the function organised for launching the book authored by R N Prasher here, the CJI said books that explain one nation to another serve an important purpose, particularly at a time when developments in any part of the world have immediate repercussions across national boundaries.
Highlighting the centuries-old civilisational links between India and China, he recalled the journeys of Chinese Buddhist pilgrims Fa-Hien and Hiuen Tsang to India in search of knowledge. "If one monk's record could prove so valuable to posterity, the need to understand our neighbours and the wider world is greater still today, when events in any corner of the globe reverberate almost at once in every other," he said.
Justice Kant also underlined the relevance of Article 51A(h) of the Constitution, which makes it a fundamental duty of every citizen to develop scientific temper, humanism and the spirit of inquiry and reform.
"Our Constitution recognises this, as Article 51A(h) makes it a fundamental duty of every citizen 'to develop the scientific temper, humanism and the spirit of inquiry and reform'. There is, I think, a pleasing symmetry in a former teacher of science encouraging all of us to honour it," he said.
The CJI particularly referred to Hiuen Tsang's detailed accounts, which helped historians locate the ruins of the ancient Nalanda University centuries later.
"Books that explain one nation to another belong to a venerable tradition, and India and China, two of humanity's oldest civilisations, have been discovering each other for well over a thousand years. Chinese pilgrims such as Fa-Hien and Hiuen Tsang journeyed here in search of knowledge, and Hiuen Tsang described what he saw so precisely that, centuries later, his account helped historians locate the ruins of Nalanda," the CJI said.
Describing the book as a valuable contribution towards understanding China, the CJI said it brings together a collection of essays that examine the country's history, culture, society, governance, lives of women and contemporary statecraft.
Recalling his professional association with Prasher during his tenure as advocate general of Haryana, Justice Kant praised the former bureaucrat's dedication to public service during his 34-year career in the Indian Administrative Service.
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