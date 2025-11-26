CJI Kant: A Uniform National Judicial Policy For Courts Speak With Clarity And Consistency
New Delhi: Chief Justice of India Surya Kant on Wednesday mooted the idea of a uniform national judicial policy to minimise unpredictable and avoidable divergence of opinions in cases by constitutional courts.
The CJI said that there are 25 high courts and multiple benches of the Supreme Court, and added that it is high time to minimise unpredictability and avoidable divergence that may arise. He was speaking at a function organised by the Supreme Court to celebrate the Constitution Day.
"The time is also ripe for us to reinforce predictability in our judicial approach. One constructive way forward, in my opinion, can be the evolution of a uniform national judicial policy, an institutional framework that encourages coherence across jurisdictions so that our courts speak with clarity and consistency," the CJI said.
President Droupadi Murmu, senior-most apex court judge Justice Vikram Nath, Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal, Attorney General R Venkataramani, Bar Council of India Chairman Manan Kumar Mishra and Supreme Court Bar Association president Vikas Singh also spoke during the function.
The CJI said justice cannot resemble a set of instruments producing harmonious notes in isolation but discordant sounds when played together. “Instead, we must strive for a judicial symphony, one rhythm expressed in many voices and languages, but guided by a common constitutional score," he said.
He referred to the judiciary's unwavering dedication to reading the Constitution in harmony with evolving realities, consistently upholding its duty as the Constitution's vigilant guardian.
Justice Kant said the judiciary has continuously evolved and breathed life into the words inscribed in the Constitution, guided by the single-minded objective of ensuring that justice eludes no one.
Justice Nath said India's Constitution is not merely a legal document but a "living promise". "Our Constitution is not merely a legal document; it is a living promise. It is the framework within which India has pursued justice, nurtured pluralism, and ensured that every citizen has both rights and responsibilities," he said.
Justice Nath said Constitution Day is not a ritual, "it is a reaffirmation of the shared values that bind us: the dignity of the individual, the unity of the nation, and the hope that democratic institutions will continually evolve for the better".
The Constitution provides stability to institutions and protection to the weakest among us, even as it adapts to new demands and new generations without losing sight of its foundational values, he added.
"As the Supreme Court of India, we remain anchored in the Constitution. Our interpretative task is approached with humility and care, aware that its meaning shapes the everyday realities of millions," he said.
November 26 is observed as Constitution Day since 2015 to commemorate the adoption of the Constitution of India by the Constituent Assembly in 1949. The day was earlier observed as Law Day.