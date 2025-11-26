ETV Bharat / bharat

CJI Kant: A Uniform National Judicial Policy For Courts Speak With Clarity And Consistency

New Delhi: Chief Justice of India Surya Kant on Wednesday mooted the idea of a uniform national judicial policy to minimise unpredictable and avoidable divergence of opinions in cases by constitutional courts.

The CJI said that there are 25 high courts and multiple benches of the Supreme Court, and added that it is high time to minimise unpredictability and avoidable divergence that may arise. He was speaking at a function organised by the Supreme Court to celebrate the Constitution Day.

"The time is also ripe for us to reinforce predictability in our judicial approach. One constructive way forward, in my opinion, can be the evolution of a uniform national judicial policy, an institutional framework that encourages coherence across jurisdictions so that our courts speak with clarity and consistency," the CJI said.

President Droupadi Murmu, senior-most apex court judge Justice Vikram Nath, Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal, Attorney General R Venkataramani, Bar Council of India Chairman Manan Kumar Mishra and Supreme Court Bar Association president Vikas Singh also spoke during the function.

The CJI said justice cannot resemble a set of instruments producing harmonious notes in isolation but discordant sounds when played together. “Instead, we must strive for a judicial symphony, one rhythm expressed in many voices and languages, but guided by a common constitutional score," he said.

He referred to the judiciary's unwavering dedication to reading the Constitution in harmony with evolving realities, consistently upholding its duty as the Constitution's vigilant guardian.