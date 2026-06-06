ETV Bharat / bharat

CJI: Judicial Strength Lies In Accountability, Not Infallibility

New Delhi: Chief Justice of India Surya Kant said that public trust in institutions is never automatic but must be earned through transparency, consistency, and the courage to self‑correct. He emphasised that judicial strength lies not in projecting infallibility but in remaining open to learning and accountability, both to the Constitution and to the people it serves.

The CJI visited Queen Mary University of London on June 5, at an event organised by the Centre for Commercial Law, where he addressed hundreds of students on the theme, 'The Contribution of Indian Courts to Global Constitutional Jurisprudence'. Students posed a variety of questions on the judiciary, access to justice, legal education, constitutional values, and the future of the legal profession.

It was asked as Chief Justice of India, how does he view the role of the judiciary in maintaining public trust in the constitutional democracy? The CJI said public trust is never simply given to an institution and added that it is earned, continuously, through transparency, consistency, and the courage to be self-correcting. “I have said openly that judicial strength does not come from the appearance of infallibility. Institutions grow stronger when they remain open to learning and correction. In a constitutional democracy, the judiciary is the last line of accountability, but it must itself be accountable to the Constitution and to the people it serves….”, he said.

When asked what he believes is the most important role of the judiciary in a modern democracy? The CJI said: "I would say that the judiciary’s foremost duty is to ensure that the principles enshrined in the Constitution are not mere words on parchment, but living guarantees that uphold liberty for every citizen."

He added that equally, the judiciary must serve as a stabilizing force in times of discord, balancing the dynamic impulses of social change with the enduring values of constitutional morality. “But I would add something that is often overlooked, and has been on my personal agenda since Day 1: that the judiciary must not only be the guardian of rights, it must be accessible enough for that guardianship to be real. A Court that protects rights only for those who can afford to litigate is not fulfilling its constitutional function. It is merely performing it,” he said.