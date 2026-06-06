CJI: Judicial Strength Lies In Accountability, Not Infallibility
CJI Surya Kant emphasised that judicial strength lies in remaining open to learning and accountability, both to the Constitution and to the people it serves.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : June 6, 2026 at 6:28 PM IST|
Updated : June 6, 2026 at 7:04 PM IST
New Delhi: Chief Justice of India Surya Kant said that public trust in institutions is never automatic but must be earned through transparency, consistency, and the courage to self‑correct. He emphasised that judicial strength lies not in projecting infallibility but in remaining open to learning and accountability, both to the Constitution and to the people it serves.
The CJI visited Queen Mary University of London on June 5, at an event organised by the Centre for Commercial Law, where he addressed hundreds of students on the theme, 'The Contribution of Indian Courts to Global Constitutional Jurisprudence'. Students posed a variety of questions on the judiciary, access to justice, legal education, constitutional values, and the future of the legal profession.
It was asked as Chief Justice of India, how does he view the role of the judiciary in maintaining public trust in the constitutional democracy? The CJI said public trust is never simply given to an institution and added that it is earned, continuously, through transparency, consistency, and the courage to be self-correcting. “I have said openly that judicial strength does not come from the appearance of infallibility. Institutions grow stronger when they remain open to learning and correction. In a constitutional democracy, the judiciary is the last line of accountability, but it must itself be accountable to the Constitution and to the people it serves….”, he said.
When asked what he believes is the most important role of the judiciary in a modern democracy? The CJI said: "I would say that the judiciary’s foremost duty is to ensure that the principles enshrined in the Constitution are not mere words on parchment, but living guarantees that uphold liberty for every citizen."
He added that equally, the judiciary must serve as a stabilizing force in times of discord, balancing the dynamic impulses of social change with the enduring values of constitutional morality. “But I would add something that is often overlooked, and has been on my personal agenda since Day 1: that the judiciary must not only be the guardian of rights, it must be accessible enough for that guardianship to be real. A Court that protects rights only for those who can afford to litigate is not fulfilling its constitutional function. It is merely performing it,” he said.
When asked what justice means to him personally? The CJI replied: What is justice? Is it retribution: an eye for an eye? Is it the mechanical application of legal rules exactly as they appear in statute books? Or is it something more nuanced, akin to the wisdom often associated with King Solomon's judgment, where the law is applied with an understanding of human realities?
"In my view, justice lies somewhere between these extremes. While the law must provide an objective framework within which courts operate, no two cases are ever truly identical. Every dispute comes before the court with its own unique facts, circumstances, and human consequences. The role of a judge is therefore not merely to apply legal principles in the abstract, but to interpret and apply them in a manner that is responsive to the realities of the case at hand," he said.
The CJI added that judicial decision-making cannot be driven solely by personal notions of fairness or sympathy. "A judge must remain anchored in the law, while exercising the degree of discretion that the law permits. The challenge lies in striking the right balance between consistency and flexibility, between principle and pragmatism, between objectivity and the human considerations that every case inevitably presents. For me, that is the essence of justice. It is the ability to walk the fine line between objectivity and subjectivity. To remain faithful to the law while ensuring that its application serves the cause of fairness in the particular circumstances before the court."
He added that a good judge, in his view, is one who understands where that balance lies and has the wisdom to maintain it.
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