CJI: Integrity Of Judges Is True Measure Of Justice
CJI suggested that there is considerable scope for collaboration through exchanges between judicial academies and the sharing of best practices between Indian and Russian judiciaries.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : June 23, 2026 at 7:30 PM IST
New Delhi: Chief Justice of India Surya Kant on Tuesday underscored that while technology can expand the reach of courts, the true measure of justice lies in the learning, integrity, and commitment of judges. Emphasising that the administration of justice must remain a fundamentally human endeavour, he cautioned against overreliance on innovation.
The CJI delivered an address during his meeting with Igor Krasnov, Chairman of the Supreme Court of the Russian Federation, in Moscow.
He said the Supreme Court of India and the Supreme Court of the Russian Federation serve societies of immense scale and diversity. "Although our legal traditions have evolved along different historical paths, we share a common challenge: how to preserve public confidence in the administration of justice while adapting to a rapidly changing world," he said.
The CJI said that the fundamental purpose of courts remains to uphold justice in a manner that commands public trust.
He said that while technology may expand the reach of courts, it is ultimately the learning, integrity, and commitment of the judges who serve within them that determine the quality of justice delivered. He said technology, in our understanding, is a means through which courts can become more accessible, transparent, and responsive to the people they serve.
"Yet, even as we embrace innovation, we remain acutely conscious of its limits. The administration of justice is, and must remain, fundamentally a human endeavour," said the CJI.
He said AI may assist judges by organising information, facilitating translations, generating transcripts, and streamlining administrative processes. It cannot determine outcomes, assess witness credibility, evaluate evidence, or exercise judicial discretion, he added.
The CJI said if technology enhances the capabilities of courts, investment in people determines how effectively those capabilities are utilised. "Institutions may evolve, technologies may change, and new challenges may emerge, but the fundamental purpose of courts remains to uphold justice in a manner that commands public trust," he said.
The CJI said the effectiveness of modern judiciaries increasingly depends upon two closely connected factors: their ability to harness technology intelligently and responsibly, and their commitment to investing in people through sustained judicial education and professional development.
"The Indian approach towards integrating technology with judicial functioning rests upon a principle that technology is an indispensable and integral part of the Justice Delivery System though it need not be utilised to replace judicial values," he said.
He suggested that there is considerable scope for collaboration through exchanges between judicial academies, joint training programmes, research partnerships, and the sharing of best practices between Indian and Russian judiciaries. "I am confident that continued engagement between the Supreme Court of India and the Supreme Court of the Russian Federation will further strengthen our institutions and enrich the administration of justice in both our countries," he said.
Speaking about India's National Judicial Education Strategy, he said: "We have sought to create a more structured and forward-looking framework for capacity-building across the judiciary," adding that the training programmes increasingly focus on emerging areas such as Artificial Intelligence, Information and Communication Technologies, cyber law, digital evidence, court management, and leadership within judicial institutions.
He emphasised that the National Judicial Academy indeed serves as a global judicial educator, as "judges and judicial officers from several South-Asian countries join the academy for long-term training, for which we have prepared globally acknowledged training modules".
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