ETV Bharat / bharat

CJI: Integrity Of Judges Is True Measure Of Justice

New Delhi: Chief Justice of India Surya Kant on Tuesday underscored that while technology can expand the reach of courts, the true measure of justice lies in the learning, integrity, and commitment of judges. Emphasising that the administration of justice must remain a fundamentally human endeavour, he cautioned against overreliance on innovation.

The CJI delivered an address during his meeting with Igor Krasnov, Chairman of the Supreme Court of the Russian Federation, in Moscow.

He said the Supreme Court of India and the Supreme Court of the Russian Federation serve societies of immense scale and diversity. "Although our legal traditions have evolved along different historical paths, we share a common challenge: how to preserve public confidence in the administration of justice while adapting to a rapidly changing world," he said.

The CJI said that the fundamental purpose of courts remains to uphold justice in a manner that commands public trust.

He said that while technology may expand the reach of courts, it is ultimately the learning, integrity, and commitment of the judges who serve within them that determine the quality of justice delivered. He said technology, in our understanding, is a means through which courts can become more accessible, transparent, and responsive to the people they serve.

"Yet, even as we embrace innovation, we remain acutely conscious of its limits. The administration of justice is, and must remain, fundamentally a human endeavour," said the CJI.

He said AI may assist judges by organising information, facilitating translations, generating transcripts, and streamlining administrative processes. It cannot determine outcomes, assess witness credibility, evaluate evidence, or exercise judicial discretion, he added.