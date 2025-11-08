CJI Gavai: SC Ensured It Doesn’t Interfere In Policy Matters Which Have Economic Considerations
CJI said across diverse areas, such as corporate governance, insolvency, arbitration, and environmental accountability, the court's approach has been principled rather than interventionist.
New Delhi: The Chief Justice of India B R Gavai on Saturday said the Supreme Court has consistently upheld the delicate balance between economic freedom, regulatory discipline, and fairness, and ensured it does not interfere in the policy matters which have economic considerations involved unless there is a violation of fundamental rights or other provisions of the Constitution.
The CJI was speaking at the Sixth Full Meeting of the Standing International Forum of Commercial Courts. The CJI said each decade since 1991 has deepened the partnership between law, economy, and justice, ensuring that India’s growth story remains not only commercially robust but constitutionally grounded.
The CJI said throughout this transformation, the judiciary has been a steady guardian of the rule of law, and the court has ensured predictability and certainty, which are core elements of the rule of law.
He said similarly, the court has reaffirmed that any interpretation of a commercial statute must be in consonance with the legislative intent while maintaining fairness and public interest.
The CJI said in commercial and corporate matters, the apex court has been vigilant in ensuring transparency and integrity, rejecting attempts to misuse legal or corporate structures for fraudulent gain.
“The Supreme Court has consistently upheld the delicate balance between economic freedom, regulatory discipline, and fairness. It has reinforced that the power of the state, particularly in matters of taxation and regulation, must rest on a clear statutory foundation and operate within the limits of the Constitution”, said the CJI.
Justice Gavai said the court has emphasised that while regulatory bodies must preserve financial stability and public confidence, their measures must always be proportionate and reasonable. He said the apex court has underscored that the discipline of timely resolution and accountability is vital for the health of the financial system, while also recognising that commerce must ultimately serve human welfare and social justice.
The CJI said across diverse areas, such as corporate governance, insolvency, arbitration, and environmental accountability, the court's approach has been principled rather than interventionist. He said as India transitions to a digital and green economy, commercial law must promote sustainability and ethical enterprise.
"Environmental, Social, and Governance norms are not foreign imports. They resonate with Article 48A and the spirit of trusteeship in our constitutional philosophy. Increasingly, Indian companies are integrating ESG principles in corporate reporting. This is a welcome trend, for markets function best when anchored in responsibility. Profit must be aligned with purpose," he said.
“The rise of fintech, blockchain, and artificial intelligence is reshaping business transactions and regulatory challenges. The digital economy has blurred traditional boundaries of jurisdiction, data, and accountability. The Digital Personal Data Protection Act, 2023 and emerging fintech regulations mark early efforts to ensure that innovation does not outpace protection”, said the CJI.
The CJI said questions of privacy, algorithmic transparency, and consumer consent are becoming integral to commercial law. “Courts and regulators alike will have to balance efficiency with rights, and speed with scrutiny. Similarly, cross-border trade, climate finance, and supply-chain resilience will shape the next phase of Indian commercial law”, he added.
