CJI Gavai: SC Ensured It Doesn’t Interfere In Policy Matters Which Have Economic Considerations

New Delhi: The Chief Justice of India B R Gavai on Saturday said the Supreme Court has consistently upheld the delicate balance between economic freedom, regulatory discipline, and fairness, and ensured it does not interfere in the policy matters which have economic considerations involved unless there is a violation of fundamental rights or other provisions of the Constitution.

The CJI was speaking at the Sixth Full Meeting of the Standing International Forum of Commercial Courts. The CJI said each decade since 1991 has deepened the partnership between law, economy, and justice, ensuring that India’s growth story remains not only commercially robust but constitutionally grounded.

The CJI said throughout this transformation, the judiciary has been a steady guardian of the rule of law, and the court has ensured predictability and certainty, which are core elements of the rule of law.

“The Supreme Court has ensured that it does not interfere in the policy matters which have economic considerations involved unless there is a violation of fundamental rights or other provisions of the Constitution”, said the CJI.

He said similarly, the court has reaffirmed that any interpretation of a commercial statute must be in consonance with the legislative intent while maintaining fairness and public interest.

The CJI said in commercial and corporate matters, the apex court has been vigilant in ensuring transparency and integrity, rejecting attempts to misuse legal or corporate structures for fraudulent gain.